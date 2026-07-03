Netanyahu upends Trump’s MoU — ‘Rubio’s landslide victory over Vance; The Lebanon deal aims to keep Iran out’ /

Israel-Lebanon Agreement: ‘Lebanese state assumes responsibility for continued Israeli presence as long as Hezbollah not completely disarmed’ /

‘Gulf countries react to the ‘Trump-style’ American balance sheet, presented in Arabic’ /

‘The Final Moments of Netanyahu’s Rule’ /

Gaza Ceasefire Phase 2 begins; likely to take 10 years. US drops full disarmament of Hamas as condition for ‘reconstruction’ /

Board of Peace set to open ‘Hamas free’ humanitarian zones [“Concentration Camps”] in Gaza /

Genocide & Ethnic Cleansing Intensify — Gaza birth rate drops 67% in 6 months (2025-2026); Creeping change at Al-Aqsa as numbers of Muslim visitors falls by up to 50% in 5 years; Numbers of Jewish visitors rises 88% /

Former PM Ehud Olmert: “Israel is conducting an organised, systematic, state-funded campaign of ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity”

(These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation).

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Netanyahu upends Trump’s MoU — ‘Rubio in landslide victory over Vance; The Lebanon deal aims to keep Iran out’ (Ma’ariv):