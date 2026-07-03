Israel in Post-War Stasis as Elections Loom
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of pieces from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 3 July 2026
Netanyahu upends Trump’s MoU — ‘Rubio’s landslide victory over Vance; The Lebanon deal aims to keep Iran out’ /
Israel-Lebanon Agreement: ‘Lebanese state assumes responsibility for continued Israeli presence as long as Hezbollah not completely disarmed’ /
‘Gulf countries react to the ‘Trump-style’ American balance sheet, presented in Arabic’ /
‘The Final Moments of Netanyahu’s Rule’ /
Gaza Ceasefire Phase 2 begins; likely to take 10 years. US drops full disarmament of Hamas as condition for ‘reconstruction’ /
Board of Peace set to open ‘Hamas free’ humanitarian zones [“Concentration Camps”] in Gaza /
Genocide & Ethnic Cleansing Intensify — Gaza birth rate drops 67% in 6 months (2025-2026); Creeping change at Al-Aqsa as numbers of Muslim visitors falls by up to 50% in 5 years; Numbers of Jewish visitors rises 88% /
Former PM Ehud Olmert: “Israel is conducting an organised, systematic, state-funded campaign of ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity”
(These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation).
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Netanyahu upends Trump’s MoU — ‘Rubio in landslide victory over Vance; The Lebanon deal aims to keep Iran out’ (Ma’ariv):
After Vance won the agreement with Iran, the US has brokered another deal ... led by Rubio; this time the deal tries to keep Iran out ... Some American Iran analysts affiliated with Vance criticized the framework as “inconsistent” with the agreement signed with Iran — one that Vance himself signed … Vance and Rubio are now at the beginning of their political battle for the presidency of the US, ahead of the elections to be held in 2028 … The Trump administration has tried in the past week to present a united front on the war and the emerging agreement with Tehran, but the statements of Vance and Rubio have sometimes revealed gaps in tone, emphasis and attitude towards Israel. Vance attacked Israeli officials who criticized the initial agreement between the US and Iran ... Rubio, on the other hand, chose a different line …
The framework also recognizes the legitimacy of the IDF’s presence in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed, at which point Israel will fully withdraw ... The pilot zones are Lebanon’s best chance of progress — especially if it can replace its top general, who is dragging his feet. For Israel, the two pilot zones are a worthwhile gamble, and a hedge against Iranian demands for an immediate Israeli withdrawal.
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