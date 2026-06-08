'Israel is sliding towards anarchy'
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of commentaries from leading Israeli political commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 8 June 2026
Former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut warns Israel “sliding towards anarchy” (Haaretz) /
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Yossi Melman: ‘Netanyahu should state his goal — Eternal War. None of his senior security appointees would challenge him; they’re perhaps even more extreme than him’
(Image source: Yair Golan on X, 6 June 2026 )
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Former Supreme Court President warns Israel “sliding towards anarchy” (Haaretz):
Former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut [has] warned that Israel is “sliding towards anarchy” following the violent ultra-Orthodox protests that took place in front of the home of Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg. In a rare public statement, Hayut said that “in recent hours, we have witnessed calls by extremist groups to act against judges” … Last week dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters attempted to break into Sohlberg’s home in the West Bank settlement of Alon Shvut to protest the arrest of Haredim who have ignored IDF draft orders. They scattered flyers in the street that read: “Sohlberg, hands off ultra-Orthodox Judaism”. Hayut warned: “This rampage and other serious incidents unfolding before our eyes constitute an ongoing assault on the principles of our democracy, first and foremost the rule of law … I felt it necessary to warn that amid the daily security threats facing Israel, we are sliding toward anarchy at home …”.
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