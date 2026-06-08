Former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut warns Israel “sliding towards anarchy” (Haaretz) /

Ben Caspit: The Purge — Netanyahu completes control of almost all centres of power in Israel as elections loom /

Alon Ben David: ‘Under the most authoritarian PM ever, Netanyahu loyalist takes over at Mossad’ /

“Pogroms” and Riots begin /

Yossi Melman: ‘Netanyahu should state his goal — Eternal War. None of his senior security appointees would challenge him; they’re perhaps even more extreme than him’

(Image source: Yair Golan on X, 6 June 2026 )

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Former Supreme Court President warns Israel “sliding towards anarchy” (Haaretz):