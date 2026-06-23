Israel mourns its strategic defeat
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 22 June 2026
THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
What I fail to understand:
With all the atrocities against civilians, which surely must add up to well over a million deaths, or even a few million deaths over 8 decades,
Alastair speaks of the undeniable acceptance of 🇮🇱 as a permanent force in the region, not facing any punishment for all its atrocities and transgressing of so many International Laws.
Even the illegal 🇮🇱 settlements are inevitably and tacitly accepted to remain, the murder of Palestinians (half of them young Children!) are to be forgotten, and the perpetrators are not to face Justice.
So what is the point of the Justice System?
What is the point of International Law, when it obviously is not to be applied and transgressions rectified?
All of this sets VERY BAD PRECEDENTS for horrific actions against civilians and Children elsewhere in the world in future!!!
It's like the old addage: if you steal a few thousand $ from a Bank, you are in trouble. But if you steal Billions of $ from a Bank, the Bank is in trouble and will not pursue the thief lest the theft is discovered!
Thank you both for this update