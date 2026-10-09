Michael Young: ‘Israel Razing South Lebanon to Render it Unsuitable for Human Habitation for Decades’ /

Ad-Diyyar: ‘As UNIFIL’s Mandate Ends, a Vacuum Awaits South Lebanon — with Israel and US Backing’ /

Ad-Diyyar: Hizbullah’s Calculated Repositioning — A prelude to war or a settlement?

Michael Young: President Aoun Learns the Limits of US Influence over Israel

Ibrahim Al-Amine: ‘How to get rid of Hizbullah’ — Al-Akhbar publishes detailed secret US National Security Council $40 billion proposal presented to Trump

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Scorched Earth; Instigating Sectarian Strife — ‘Israel Razing South Lebanon to Render it Unsuitable for Human Habitation for Decades’ ((Michael Young, Senior Editor, Carnegie Middle East Center, The National):

Lebanon should watch very carefully what is taking place, because it is in the eye of the storm as regional antagonisms escalate and new alignments form in the Levant and the Gulf … The country’s leadership is negotiat[ing] with Israel to bring about an Israeli withdrawal from the south of the country and to establish pilot zones in the south in which the Lebanese army can disarm and replace Hezbollah. The problem is that Israel does not actually appear to favour such an outcome ... [Israel] has indicated that they intend to maintain a buffer zone until Hezbollah is disarmed … They have continued to raze villages in the border area, even as their forces have set alight expanses of land and bombed agricultural areas with white phosphorus, making them unfit for cultivation. In other words, what the Israelis are doing is ensuring that the border area remains unsuited for human habitation for an extended period of time, perhaps decades. This suggests that even if Israel eventually pulls its soldiers out of Lebanon, it will seek to impose a security order in the south that effectively leaves it in de facto control of a mostly unpopulated area. In parallel, the Israelis have created a situation in which hundreds of thousands of Lebanese Shiite citizens who lived in the border area have been displaced to areas in which the majority of the population is from other communities. If such a situation persists indefinitely, this may heighten sectarian tensions, as displaced Shiite begin establishing businesses, buying property and building up a political presence in non-Shiite areas … Observers in Beirut, both Lebanese and foreign diplomatic representatives believe that such [sectarian] tensions are precisely what the Israelis want, because ultimately their objective is to provoke sectarian fragmentation and destabilise the country. Israel would welcome a situation that entangles Hezbollah in domestic hostilities … There is little doubt Israel would welcome being surrounded by weak Arab states broken up into small sectarian entities … In Lebanon, it is increasingly apparent that the real Israeli aim is to ensure that bilateral negotiations fail, so that Israel can impose an outcome to its liking, without making any of the concessions that negotiations require. This would be based on imposing security conditions unilaterally on an increasingly divided Lebanon …

‘As UNIFIL’s Mandate Ends, a Vacuum Awaits South Lebanon — with Israel and US Backing’ (Ad-Diyyar):

After 48 years of the presence of the UNIFIL forces south of the Litani River, whose mandate was renewed annually without hindrance in the UN Security Council, their mission will end at the end of this year … The US rejects any non-American presence in the south, a region Trump intends to transform into a “Trump Economic Zone” … President Aoun is intensifying efforts with the US administration, the EU, and friendly countries to secure the presence of an international force to assist [with] deploying the Lebanese army, while ensuring an Israeli withdrawal …. UNIFL have already begun [their] gradual withdrawal.

Hezbollah’s Calculated Repositioning — A Prelude to War or a Settlement? (Ad-Diyyar):

While Israel escalates in the south ... culminating in its control of the Ali al-Taher heights, Hezbollah has chosen restraint and silence … Is this a retreat imposed by a new balance of power? Or a calculated repositioning in preparation for a different round of fighting? … Sources closely monitoring Hezbollah’s situation point to three main reasons why it prefers restraint at this stage — First, Hezbollah prefers not to offer [Netanyahu] the “gift” [of a large scale military confrontation] he might need for electoral gain … Secondly, Hezbollah is waiting to see the outcome of the regional and international situation … The party has long declared its commitment to what is known as the “Islamabad track,” and, according to sources, it still believes that this track will resurface sooner or later, paving the way for the resumption of US-Iranian negotiations and new understandings ... based on its belief that Iran places the Lebanese issue at the heart of any new negotiation process … The third reason is the party’s attempt to preserve its remaining capabilities … In this context, the withdrawal may be a tactic to regroup, rebuild its strength, and await regional and international developments.

‘Stuck on a Limb’ — President Aoun Learns the Limits of US Influence over Israel (Michael Young, The National):

President Aoun told Trump [in July] of the “urgent need for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory” ... Aoun’s remarks affirmed the extent to which he was relying on US pressure to persuade the Israelis to make concessions in Lebanon, and ultimately leave the country … However, little will come of this, since the Trump administration played a central role in mediating a Lebanon-Israel framework agreement last June that placed all conditions of implementation on Beirut, with no Israeli commitment to pull out of Lebanon. The situation in Lebanon has entered what appears to be a long stalemate, or worse. Trump is the prisoner of a war with Iran that he is not winning … Aoun not only overestimated Trump’s desire and latitude to secure a deal in Lebanon, but he also appears not to have grasped that the US has no Lebanon policy. The Americans do have a desire to see Hezbollah disarmed and its areas taken over by the Lebanese army, but that represents a wish list more than a policy. There is no serious thinking about mechanisms to bring this about or how to preserve internal stability. Nor is there much thought about engaging with Iran, or about Lebanese reforms that may give more power to the Shiite community in exchange for Hezbollah’s disarmament. Interestingly, two US envoys to Lebanon – Ambassador in Beirut, Michel Issa, and Ambassador in Turkey, Tom Barrack – are on record as saying that a solution in Lebanon either has to involve Iran or is tied to regional dynamics, including talks between Washington and Tehran. Both men were criticised for such statements ... but they weren’t wrong. However, neither Issa nor Barrack is a major mover in Washington … While both friends of Trump … there is no way that they will be able to turn Lebanon into a priority for the President if he senses this will place him on a collision course with powerful political funders close to Israel ... [President] Aoun went out on a limb to engage the Israelis, and now he seems to be stuck on that limb as Israel refuses to withdraw forces from additional areas in Lebanon … [The] larger message ... is that the US is diplomatically incoherent these days – unable to define clear political objectives, let alone the role of negotiations in helping to achieve them … [Trump] apparently lost interest [in Lebanon’s negotiations with Israel]. There is little diplomatic consistency in Washington, and no clear-eyed secretary of state to take matters in hand. Lebanon is falling through the cracks in this shipwreck of an approach.

THE LONGER READ —

‘HOW TO GET RID OF HIZBULLAH’ — Al-Akhbar publishes secret US National Security Council $40 billion proposal presented to Trump (Ibrahim al-Amine, Editor of Al-Akhbar, 29 Sept) —

Following months of deliberations, the US National Security Council (NSC) prepared a working paper on Lebanon … Its conclusion was a multi-year action plan [which] centered on a single question: How do we get rid of Hezbollah? Al-Akhbar obtained a copy of the document, classified as “secret” ... It was prepared as a proposal submitted to Trump for discussion and approval … Al-Akhbar publishes it verbatim, in three parts — an unofficial translation:

Text of Part 1 — “$40 Billion to Build a State that Provides Services and Protection to Distance Shiites from Hezbollah:

Lebanon stands at a strategic crossroads in the long-neglected efforts to “disarm” Hezbollah … For over 40 years, Iran and Hezbollah have invested in a comprehensive system encompassing protection, social welfare, identity, dignity, martyrdom, fear, social services, and employment opportunities, alongside the entrenchment of a narrative that the Lebanese state is corrupt, absent, and incapable of protecting the Shia community. This system cannot be dismantled through speeches, donor conferences, sanctions, or abstract appeals about sovereignty. What is needed is a significant psychological and political shock, sufficient to create a new reality: a credible security framework with Israel, the launch of a comprehensive reconstruction process for the south and affected areas, the restoration of state authority, a credible reform path that guarantees depositors’ rights and strengthens national solvency, along with the adoption of mandatory digital governance that bypasses mechanisms of corruption … The diplomatic option requires Iran’s involvement in the deal ...

[This] proposal is based on a ... national commitment with a clear implementation framework ... with an intensive action plan lasting between two and five years. The proposal is designed to create a shock effect and is based on a comprehensive narrative: a process that is sustainable, visible and verifiable, and on a scale sufficient to render obsolete the narrative of state failure perpetuated by the armed project over the past 40 years. This is achieved by constructing a new reality …

It took Iran four decades to build a comprehensive system of subordination. The current proposal will not be able to dismantle this system overnight, but it will create a rival reality that will gradually erode the dominance of Hezbollah’s system, layer by layer … until the armed project’s claim to be the sole protector becomes indefensible … The state-rebuilding programme must deliver clear and visible benefits to the Shia community to such an extent that Hezbollah would face a far higher political cost if it refused to participate.

The proposed expenditure under this programme is estimated at around $40 billion, with the aim of exceeding the scale of Iranian investment in Hezbollah over four decades. The intention is not merely to surpass those investments in financial terms, but to build a visible and verifiable programme that reaches directly into the target community, which currently relies on Hezbollah’s network.

[For the US, it is] less costly than alternative[s] — an indefinite war between the US and Iran could cost hundreds of billions to trillions of dollars, with no guaranteed outcome … Secondly: An achievement within the President’s reach: despite all its weaknesses, Lebanon is not a theocratic state ruled by ideological mullahs committed to the eradication of Israel and the US. Thirdly, the programme targets Iran’s regional structure at its strongest and most costly point ... through the building of a functioning state. If Iran’s most sophisticated proxy system were to crack as a result of the Lebanese state gaining the upper hand, this success would serve as a model capable of being replicated and influencing other regions. Reformists in Iraq would gain a model to follow, whilst the Iranian people would view it as a strategic loss of an investment requiring billions of dollars; the ‘Axis of Resistance’ narrative would be weakened from the periphery inwards – the very same dynamic that contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Fourthly: The risks are not disproportionate: if the pact succeeds, it will be the greatest achievement in the Middle East since Camp David … If it fails despite serious efforts, Lebanon will at least have tested the only path capable of reversing the current course ... The only irresponsible option is to do nothing. Fifth: Seizing the opportunity — the very fact that the US President is taking an interest is a rare occurrence in international affairs … If Lebanon hesitates, or if Washington moves on to another issue, this window of opportunity may close for an entire generation.

What are Hezbollah’s options? … Hezbollah will not simply disappear, as it has become deeply entrenched within Lebanon through politics, security, social welfare, religious legitimacy, municipal influence, social dependence and armed deterrence. (Our assessment is that banking on the fall of the regime in Iran is not a viable strategy, nor can Lebanon afford to wait) … Some propose the traditional diplomatic approach, based on gradual negotiations, phased disarmament and the reintegration of fighters, alongside guarantees and their absorption into state institutions. This option is likely to face high failure rates unless Iran is fully engaged in the process and forms part of the deal ...

The military option: Some may propose the option of Israel escalating its military operations ... This would weaken Hezbollah, but without eliminating it, whilst Lebanon would suffer widespread destruction and further collapse ... (Our assessment: This is the worst-case scenario, as it would lead to the destruction of Lebanon without any guarantee of achieving the strategic objective of eliminating Hezbollah).

‘Separation of Hezbollah from its wider ecosystem’ — Rather than attacking Hezbollah as an organisation, the Lebanese state and its international partners must offer something that Hezbollah cannot match: security, reconstruction, compensation, the dignity of the state, economic recovery, international guarantees, and a genuine future for the South within the Lebanese state. (Our assessment is that this is the only path that would allow Trump to announce an achievement: a peace framework, a reconstruction programme, a weakened Iranian proxy, and a transformed state – all of which are objectives that can be achieved within a single US presidential term, and at a fraction of the cost of a protracted war).

[Hizbullah’s] ecosystem is held together by a narrative based on state failure and sectarian protection. For every such narrative, the state must offer a counter-narrative to balance it; for the state’s abdication of its duty must be met by a tangible return of the state to the South first and foremost … The alternative to the protection provided by Hezbollah lies in the deployment of the Lebanese Army with genuine capabilities, within a security framework backed by US guarantees. The Israeli threat must be addressed through a workable border security framework with guarantees of withdrawal …

Hezbollah presents a narrative of dignity through resistance, and it must be understood that southern society is a founding pillar of the restored Lebanese state. Consequently, the aim is not to challenge the narrative of the established system, but to render it obsolete and outdated; this is achieved by building the new reality … It must be understood that the Shia community has borne the burden of the state’s failure for longer than any other group. The programme tells them that the state is returning, first and foremost to protect them, to rebuild their regions, to compensate them, and to integrate them … The programme does not aim to destroy identity, but rather to replace the narrative of the armed [resistance] project ...

PART 2 — Ibrahim al-Amine, Al-Akhbar: “Since Trump took office and his team began working on Middle East issues, an impression has taken shape within US intelligence and diplomatic circles that the Lebanese issue has become more amenable to a resolution; that the task regarding Hezbollah is no longer too complex… In parallel, the focus has shifted abruptly to building a fully loyal authority in Beirut, as part of a plan aimed primarily at completing the task of eliminating Hezbollah … The clear bias in favour of Israel does not appear to be equally pronounced among all those working on the Lebanon issue. [Some officials] believe that the scope of Israel’s objectives complicates the task of reaching a lasting solution in Lebanon, and that Washington’s ability to win over the authorities in Beirut is undermined by certain Israeli policies. Nevertheless, everyone continued to compete in presenting ideas and visions centred on the same goal: How do we get rid of Hezbollah? … What is new is that within the US administration, there is now a greater conviction that military options alone are no longer sufficient to address the region’s problems, and that there is a need to seek other tools, whilst emphasising that a return to the concept of a strong state requires fundamental steps …

Text of Part 2 of the NSC paper —

The programme must be a massive, wide-ranging project, as the system it is intended to replace is based on a large and complex structure . A limited aid package from donors is doomed to failure, just as any conventional peace proposal, general rhetoric on sovereignty, or symbolic meeting would fail.

The programme should be based on five pillars: First pillar: A framework for peace and sovereignty with Israel — The sequence is crucial: First, consolidation of the ceasefire and the cessation of all attacks, followed by a full Israeli withdrawal and guarantees for border security, and the transition to the activation of a reconstruction funding channel in conjunction with the restoration of the state’s exclusive authority over the whole of Lebanese territory, and the establishment of structured security arrangements … Negotiations on the peace framework and its constitutional ratification must take place in accordance with the Lebanese Constitution ...

Pillar Two: International Reconstruction Pact: The figure of 40 billion dollars is not an estimate of the damage caused by the current war, but rather a strategic programme for state reconstruction; it is sufficient to cover past and present reconstruction efforts, the capabilities of the Lebanese Army, depositor stability, digital governance, municipal recovery, and the political reconstruction of the state. The financing structure shall be through a framework comprising a group of donors, with expenditure linked to reform indicators at each stage ... and an emphasis that this is not aid but a strategic tool for rebuilding the state …

Presumed motives of the donor states — For the US, the project represents a diplomatic achievement that the President can celebrate; it is fundamentally aimed at weakening Iranian proxies and helps to bring about a lasting security settlement in northern Israel, whilst demonstrating the administration’s political skilfulness rather than military escalation. For Saudi Arabia [and] other Gulf states, the primary motivation is also linked to the programme of weakening Iran’s regional influence, stabilising the Levant, and preventing the emergence of a failed state on the Mediterranean. This is a process that can be seen as part of the broader goal of normalisation between Saudi Arabia and Israel. For France, restoring the sovereignty of Lebanese state institutions has been a strategic interest since the Mandate era, alongside the programme’s role in addressing the migration issue and demonstrating the importance of Europe’s role in the Middle East as a player standing alongside the US. The same applies to EU countries, particularly with regard to the migration issue and the fight against terrorism ...

For the World Bank and IMF, the programme represents the greatest opportunity for post-war state-building ... The programme offers other contributors – such as Japan, South Korea, Canada and others – a prominent role in the process and the chance to engage with a rules-based international system, whilst drawing on sectoral expertise in digital governance, infrastructure and institutional reform.

The third pillar: the depositors’ track and national solvency: There must be a full and independent forensic audit of the Central Bank of Lebanon and the other commercial banks, to determine the state’s liabilities … A formula for loss allocation must be established through legislation, with a minimum threshold set to protect small and medium-sized depositors … The process [should take] 6 and 12 months for auditing and legislation; with the repayment of depositors’ funds commencing within the first year; then a phased recovery programme spanning 2-5 years, with the restoration of full solvency to be achieved within a five-year programme.

Pillar Four: Mandatory e-Government: … The programme will become the backbone of the fight against corruption ... Implementation will be overseen by an institution called the ‘Lebanese State Reconstruction Authority’ (LSRA), led by Lebanese nationals, established by law, subject to international audit, operating under the supervision of donors, mandatorily adopting digital governance … The LSRA will have a board of directors appointed by Lebanon’s President and Prime Minister, with the participation of the international donor coalition ...

The Fifth Pillar: Prioritising the Shia Community: It must be clear that the first to benefit must be the members of the community most severely affected; this choice should not be interpreted as sectarian discrimination, but rather as a means of consolidating stability during a period of conflict. The people of the South must be the primary beneficiaries, given that they are at the heart of the security agreement; however, the programme must be national in scope, so that no sect interprets the rebuilding of the state as a sectarian redistribution . The message that the programme also seeks to convey to the people of the South is that ‘the Lebanese state is not coming to punish the South, but is returning home via the South’.

Timetable: Two years for implementation —State reconstruction and gradual disarmament must proceed in parallel, not sequentially, according to a strict two-year implementation timetable with the prospect of consolidating the results within five years , in line with a single US presidential term, and establishing irreversible facts on the ground before political windows of opportunity close.

Phase One: Implementation (months 0–12) — Consolidation of the ceasefire. Establishment of LSRA and commencement of operations. Deployment of the Lebanese Army in priority areas as Israeli withdrawal begins. Launch of the depositors’ audit; Phase Two: Consolidation of Institutions (months 12–24) — Reconstruction of major infrastructure to be underway throughout the South and the southern suburbs of Beirut, with priority given to government institutions; simultaneous accelerating capacity-building of the Lebanese Army; enactment of legislation to recover depositors’ funds and commence payments; Advance security framework with Israel. By the 24th month, the institutional framework will be so deeply entrenched that rolling it back will be politically and structurally impossible; Phase Three: Consolidating the New Situation (Years 2–5) — Full restoration of depositors’ solvency on track; reconstruction nearing completion. The Lebanese Army to be fully capable of deployment, with progress being made in negotiations towards a peace agreement ready for constitutional ratification; LSRA transferred to permanent national governing institutions.

Strategic rationale behind the programme: Hezbollah’s central claim is that it protects Lebanon, particularly the South. The state’s counter-proposal is supposed to be: ‘Very well, accept a framework that protects the South, rebuilds it, compensates its people, strengthens the Lebanese Army, restores sovereignty, and puts an end to Israeli attacks” ... In practical terms … the aim is not immediate disarmament, but rather to separate the interests of the Shia community from Hezbollah’s military interests; to separate reconstruction from the party’s control; to separate dignity from perpetual war; to separate protection from subordination to the militia; and to separate Lebanon’s future from Iran’s regional strategy.

The deeper strategic objective is to overturn the narrative of the armed project itself … The Party’s rejection of the framework will have consequences ... as it will serve to disrupt reconstruction, nullify security guarantees, prevent the recovery of depositors’ funds, and hinder the state’s return to the [south].

Scenarios for a fracture within Hezbollah’s support base — The question today is not ‘Will Hezbollah accept or reject it’, but rather how the various strata of its support base will react to this programme, and how the state can accelerate the fracturing of this system … Speed of implementation is the key to breaking down the system, whilst a digital spending system that reaches beneficiaries directly—without intermediaries or party channels — could prove to be the most powerful mechanism of all …

There remains the hardline faction within Hezbollah and its ecosystem; it is expected that the associated military and security core will seek to sabotage the programme through provocation and intimidation, amidst a war of narratives, and may even resort to violence …

The programme is expected to face opposition from Lebanese actors other than Hezbollah who stand to gain from the continuation of the status quo. Foremost among these is Speaker of [Parliament], Nabih Berri , who may view the programme as a threat to his role as guardian of the Shia community within the state. Consequently, efforts should focus on neutralising this opposition … Similarly, the traditional political class is expected to oppose the programme, particularly as the adoption of mandatory e-government and the establishment of the LSRA will weaken the patronage and welfare networks from which this class benefits. The banking sector is also expected to resist the measures concerning depositors’ funds, as these impose burden-sharing …

The military and security core of Hezbollah’s project requires a separate strategic track operating in parallel with the reconstruction programme, rather than as part of it …

The armed wing of Hezbollah is rooted in a politically established party. Therefore, the constitutional path must be presented to Hezbollah’s political wing, whereby it would participate in elections, be represented in parliament, and hold seats in government, provided it commits to separating the political apparatus from the military apparatus. This is the path of transition for armed movements; it does not involve complete dissolution, but rather a transformation into political actors with legitimate institutional roles …

The deployment of the Lebanese Army in the south requires no fewer than 10,000 to 15,000 additional soldiers … enabling its deployment to extend beyond the current positions adjacent to UNIFIL forces (i.e. north of the River). However, the Army currently lacks sufficient [resources] … A modernisation programme, worth between $3 -5 billion, needs to be implemented swiftly, rather than in phases over a decade.

The deployment of the Lebanese Army must begin in parallel with the Israeli withdrawal, not after the withdrawal has been completed. Every area vacated by Israel must be occupied immediately by the Lebanese Army, without leaving any vacuum to be filled by the armed wing of Hezbollah ...

The ‘State Reconstruction Programme’ should be framed as the first serious attempt to implement the substance of UN Security Council Resolutions 1559 (2004) and 1701 (2006), which mandate the disarmament of Hezbollah, the extension of the Lebanese state’s authority over the whole of Lebanese territory, and a halt to the transfer of arms to non-state actors …

The aim of this programme is to dismantle Hezbollah’s ecosystem, whilst the policy of containment focuses on managing its military core. These are two parallel tracks, not a single one … The narrative must be clear — do not say ‘We will break Hezbollah’s support base’, but rather, ‘We will rebuild the Lebanese state to support the communities that have suffered the most’; do not say: ‘The Shia must abandon Hezbollah’, but rather, ‘No community should be forced to rely on a militia because of the state’s failure’ …

PART 3 — ‘Proposed NSC project would place the whole of Lebanon under a system of continuous oversight by US security, military and financial institutions’ (Ibrahim Al-Amin, Al-Akhbar):

“It may be possible to speak of a degree of ‘naivety’ on the part of those overseeing the drafting of this document ... because the American experience confirms that Washington has never worked to build strong, independent states. Indeed, its track record in the region reveals interference that has, in many cases, led to the destruction of states and their institutions. [US] ideas have never deviated from Israel’s immediate interests … What is striking this time is that there are those at the US decision-making table calling for a different approach to be tried: not abandoning the stated objective — weakening Hezbollah — but seeking a path other than war to achieve it. Those advocating this line of thinking may well have been convinced of the futility of war — they are showing a willingness to seek solutions that guarantee the US sustained influence in the region, as wars lead to a gradual erosion of its presence. The document, as its authors state, does not assume that the US will foot the bill for Lebanon’s reconstruction; its contribution will not exceed aid already in place, whilst the bulk of the funding is to come from Arab states and certain international capitals. In return, Washington retains a key role in overseeing the spending mechanisms, which opens the door to the possibility that the operational aspects of certain stages of reconstruction may subsequently be entrusted to American companies. Furthermore, the proposed programme places the whole of Lebanon under a system of continuous oversight by American security, military and financial institutions …” —

Part 3 of the NSC document —

How might the programme fail? Firstly, when commitment to it becomes merely rhetorical (securing $40 billion), or when funding is conditional on demands that are impossible to fulfil. [Or] when funds flow through the old channels of sectarian corruption, thereby validating the armed group’s narrative of state failure. [Secondly] the risk of failure increases if Israel refuses to withdraw, as the continuation of the occupation reinforces the narrative of the need for protection upon which Hezbollah relies ... The greatest danger lies in Washington treating the settlement as a photo opportunity rather than a project requiring long-term implementation. It must be made clear that if southerners do not see tangible projects on the ground within 90 to 180 days, the counter-narrative will quickly find its way to the public. And if Hezbollah takes control of the reconstruction process, services will once again be associated with it, rather than with the state. More dangerously, the process of rebuilding the state could turn into a discourse designed to humiliate the Shia public, rather than serving as a means of containment. Threats and humiliation only strengthen loyalty to the group.

Another internal risk also looms: the possibility that the Lebanese political class might gain control of the ‘LSRA’ ...

Security conditions that might prevent beneficiaries from accessing aid or accepting it openly must be removed. Furthermore, the process of internal reform must be genuine, and depositors must have their funds returned; otherwise, trust between citizens and the state will not be established ... In short, it is not possible to weaken Hezbollah’s ecosystem by asking people to abandon its protection and step into a power vacuum. The party can only be weakened if the Lebanese state—backed by credible international guarantees and transparent implementation—becomes the best source of security, dignity, reconstruction and national belonging.

It must also be understood that Hezbollah cannot be asked to disarm in order to become part of a failed state. However, the state cannot wait to be perfect before disarmament begins. The two processes must proceed in parallel, because building a credible state makes disarmament achievable, and the Lebanese people must be able to see and follow what is happening.

Historically, southern Lebanon has been one of the most neglected regions. Whilst Beirut developed as a financial hub, the villages of the south continued to suffer from a lack of infrastructure, employment opportunities, modern schools and regular public services. Decades of Israeli occupation, between 1982 and 2000, and repeated wars contributed to the south’s isolation from the national economy. Furthermore, unexploded ordnance has left its mark on agricultural land … Poverty and poor infrastructure did not arise as a result of Hezbollah’s rise to prominence, but predated its emergence, which explains why the party’s organisational structure has taken such deep root.

The question is no longer whether $40 billion is a large sum, but whether perpetual war is less costly: An open-ended war between the US and Iran would be one of the most costly and uncertain options … with no guarantee of political change in Iran or a clear exit strategy, not to mention the significant risks to regional stability. By contrast, the Lebanese track represents only a limited portion of this cost. A programme worth $40 billion, backed by US diplomatic influence, could rebuild Lebanon’s state institutions, establish a Lebanese–Israeli security framework, weaken the ecosystem of Iran’s proxy, and serve as a model demonstrating that US political acumen is capable of achieving sovereign outcomes without military escalation. This is a victory the President could present as an achievement. Despite all its weaknesses, Lebanon is not a theocratic state ruled by ideological mullahs committed to the eradication of Israel and its ally, the US. Lebanon’s trajectory represents a diplomatic achievement that can be announced, structured and adopted as an accomplishment within a single term of office. It is the rebuilding of a state, not its destruction.

A ’State-Rebuilding Program’ for other contexts — Iraq and Yemen: Furthermore, the success of the ‘state-rebuilding programme’ will create a model that can be replicated in other contexts, where the project of replacing the state with a militia can be undermined. If Hezbollah’s ecosystem were to crumble, and the state were to take over the functions monopolised by the party, Iran would lose its most successful investment in a proxy. The model that Tehran has spent 40 years building would collapse entirely. After that, attention could turn to Iraq, where Iran’s militia structure there follows the same logic: with the state absent, the militias provide services, whilst success in Lebanon would provide Iraqi reformists with a precedent, a model and a morale boost. Furthermore, the erosion of both investments, in Lebanon and Iraq, will weaken the ‘Axis of Resistance’ narrative domestically. This does not guarantee regime change in Iran, but it exacerbates the internal pressures that make regime change more likely.

As for the Houthis in Yemen, they are structurally different, being geographically isolated and organised along tribal lines. It is unlikely that the ‘Lebanon First’ approach will have an immediate impact on the Houthis. However, if Iran’s broader structure weakens and its ability to fund its proxies diminishes, the Houthis will lose their strategic depth over time. This is a long-term effect, not an immediate domino effect. Consequently, the state-rebuilding programme is not merely a policy towards Lebanon, but a policy towards Iran. It strikes at the heart of Iran’s regional structure at its strongest point, and this is achieved through an effective state rather than through bombs …

Tehran has spent four decades building a network of proxy investments (Lebanon – Hezbollah), (Iraq – the Popular Mobilisation Forces), Yemen (the Houthis) and Syria (until 2024); a network that has served as strategic depth, assets for deterrence and pillars of the regime’s legitimacy. Each proxy justifies the existence of the others, which is why the ‘Axis of Resistance’ narrative requires the emergence of a cohesive and expanding arc stretching from Tehran to the Mediterranean. If a single link in this chain were to fall convincingly, the narrative would crumble.

Syria has already slipped out of Iran’s sphere of influence. If Lebanon were to follow suit, and the system that Tehran has built around ‘Hezbollah’ over decades were to crumble, Iran might find itself facing the loss of a fundamental part of its regional investment. Within Iran itself, these losses could become a more prominent feature of public debate if the cost incurred on regional proxies is compared with the results they have achieved. At that point, the narrative that external influence provides Iran with strategic depth, and that ‘the resistance protects Iran’, may weaken as the very structure of the resistance itself collapses. Iran cannot survive the successive loss of Syria, Lebanon and, ultimately, Iraq. At that point, toppling the regime will not require a military invasion; rather, it will require rendering it irrelevant to its own neighbourhood.

Reconstruction in parallel with maximum pressure: The ‘state-rebuilding programme’ needs to be underpinned by the continued application of maximum pressure on Iran … The success of this experiment would mean lasting security stability on Israel’s northern border. The US would secure a diplomatic achievement that the President could celebrate, weaken the infrastructure of Iran’s proxies, and provide a model for the region – all at a cost of $40 billion, which amounts to less than 8 per cent of the cumulative cost of perpetual war.

Even with partial success—even if reconstruction were limited to parts of the south, depositors were only partially reimbursed, the Lebanese Army were deployed in certain areas, and cracks appeared in the cohesion of the ecosystem—Lebanon would still be in a far better position than it is at present. Every dollar channelled into reconstruction, every beneficiary reached, and every village rebuilt represents a lasting gain, regardless of whether the programme is fully implemented. Lebanon will, at the very least, have tested the only path capable of changing its current course … The risks of inaction remain greater than those of a well-considered and well-structured attempt. The current situation is already catastrophic: there have been five wars in 36 years, with $20 billion in cumulative damage, a collapsed economy, and an armed movement that reshapes itself after every round of conflict. Lebanon’s current reality is conducive to attempting to implement the programme, and what helps is that Lebanon is in a phase of transition, whilst Iran is in a phase of weakness. The downside is the current status quo.

‘Recommendations to target Hizbullah’s military and security apparatus’: The text proposes a course of legal and financial restrictions targeting Hezbollah’s military and security apparatus, to be implemented in parallel with the reconstruction process ...

The role of the Shia in Lebanon and the diaspora: Implementing the programme requires the development of a strategy to reach various social and economic circles outside the South, including the Bekaa, the Dahiya and urban communities, as well as Lebanese diaspora networks in West Africa, the Gulf, South America and Europe. The process of recovering depositors’ funds, through a reliable, legally enshrined and internationally audited mechanism, constitutes one of the direct pillars for restoring confidence in the recovery … The programme’s benefits must be tangible not only in the South, but in all predominantly Shia regions. The Bekaa and the Dahiya must see direct investment, job opportunities and the provision of services … The programme is not a sectarian process but a national pact, but it begins by taking action in the areas most affected by the war.

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