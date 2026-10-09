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Judith Bello's avatar
Judith Bello
Oct 11

I read the article from alAkhbar, The writer is the editor of that paper. But as an American (a USian) I don't understand the significance because none of that is ever going to happen. The US has never rebuilt societies in the manner described. Just because someone wrote it down - doesn't mean it will ever happen. The US is the enemy of civilization everywhere including here. ... and it didn't start with Donald Trump. We are on to our second president suffering from dementia, and this one has delusions of grandeur. But even before that we haven't engaged in state-building since the end of world war II. I don't understand why you would give credence to this pretentious BS. The US built much of the international law that it is currently ignoring because it was built to control other countries. Those in power never intended to be subject to it. I feel sick when I see people in a place like Lebanon, especially al Akhbar paying any attention to this garbage.

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Tsipora Pereira's avatar
Tsipora Pereira
Oct 10

No visible solution anywhere near for Lebanon.

We are waiting for the hidden hand of history.

Like some are waiting for their Messiahs.

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