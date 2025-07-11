Link to the interview —

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/07/05/750637/Israel-will-use-aggression-against-Iran-again,-ceasefire-a-cover--Alastair-Crooke

Our featured guest for today's program is Alastair Crooke. Alastair Crooke is a former British diplomat and is the founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum.

Amongst his other career highlights, he was a former advisor on West Asia issues to Javier Solana, the former EU Foreign Policy Chief. He also has extensive experience with resistance movements like Hamas and Hezbollah. He also accurately predicted that Israel would use aggression against Iran before it happened.