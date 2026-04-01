‘Attack Kharg Island & South Pars’ -- Netanyahu pressuring Trump for ‘short, powerful ground operation before ‘negotiations & ceasefire’ /

Former Senior Israeli Defence Intelligence Official, Danny Citrinowicz: ‘Strategic Failures of the War’; ‘Outlines of Potential Exit Narrative Already Taking Shape’ /

‘Israel won’t send ground troops, but strongly supports US military if Trump admin decides to attack’ /

Former IDF Ombudsman Ret. General Yitzhak Brik: “The bitter truth -- the IDF is indeed collapsing in on itself”; ‘The collapse of the IDF is the collapse of Israel’ /

Former Head of National Security Council Giora Eiland warns of “Strategic Mistakes” — “IDF Over-Deployment”; “Strategic mistakes in Lebanon” /

Alon Ben David: ‘Trump learning the hard way that Iranians are not New York real estate moguls who fold under threat’ /

Ofer Shelah: Israel heading back into Lebanon quagmire as new ‘security zone’ plan takes shape

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, security and intelligence commentators in the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity].

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS; CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘ATTACK KHARG ISLAND & SOUTH PARS’ — Netanyahu pressuring Trump for short, powerful ground operation before negotiations & ceasefire; A US-Iran deal would be an unprecedented victory for the Ayatollahs (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv):

Fearing that Washington might enter into negotiations with Iran before its military capabilities are completely dismantled, Israel is pressuring the Trump administration to carry out a short, high-intensity operation that could include ground forces … In an interview [on 30 March], [Netanyahu] called on Trump to look beyond signs that most Americans oppose the war. “I’m not saying that as politicians we should ignore the polls … If that’s the only thing that determines your course of action, you’re not a leader, you’re a follower” … Israeli officials believe [Trump] is considering two options. One is to escalate the war by attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure on Kharg Island ... and its South Pars gas field, which Israel targeted more than a week ago, before declaring [an energy] ceasefire. Estimates suggest that such strikes could last anywhere from a few days to a week … Israel has made it clear that it will not send ground troops to Iran, but will strongly support the US military if the Trump administration decides to do so. “They will receive from us the most accurate intelligence and all possible assistance - and even more”, an Israeli security source [said]. He noted that a ground operation to eliminate Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile ... a possibility the Trump administration is considering, according to the Wall Street Journal, would be a very complex and long battle with no sure victory … [but] a potential takeover of the island of Kharg would be easier, thanks to its location. The second option being considered, according to Israeli estimates, is negotiating an agreement that would limit Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities without destroying what remains of its military infrastructure. Netanyahu and his advisers favour the first option, an Israeli decision-maker [said]. “A deal now with the Iranians would be a clear Iranian victory … It would open a real path for the Iranian regime to survive.” Such a deal could include the lifting of sanctions and perhaps reconstruction assistance. While the Netanyahu government has not given up hope of overthrowing the Iranian regime, other officials and commentators have stressed ... that overthrowing the regime in wartime would be almost impossible ... As a result, Israel appears to be focused on weakening the regime to the point where it cannot recover, thus encouraging future mass protests. This argument is also being used to convince Washington to continue the war. To that end, Israel has stepped up its strikes, targeting steel mills and other strategic facilities, while – at Trump’s request – refraining from attacking Iran’s oil and gas sector … Israel is also exploring the potential regional strategic benefits of the war. “Iran’s neighbors are the ones most concerned about ending the war without toppling the regime,” the senior diplomatic source said … The source said such countries are putting “heavy pressure on Washington not to stop halfway. They fear that in a few days they will be left dealing with a more radical, wounded and vengeful Iran” … “Most Gulf states, including those not yet part of the Abraham Accords, are signaling that they are considering joining”, the source noted … “There is growing support for a NATO-style regional alliance in the Middle East under US leadership, with Israel playing a central role …”.

Former Senior Israeli Defence Intelligence Official, Danny Citrinowicz — ‘STRATEGIC FAILURES OF THE WAR’ (Various posts on X, 28-31 March)