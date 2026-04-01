Israeli Security Grandees’ Stark Warnings -- “Strategic failure”; “Strategic mistakes”; ‘Reopening Hormuz militarily illusory’ … ‘The collapse of the IDF is the collapse of Israel’
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential & strategic perspectives from leading Israeli commentators (translated from the Hebrew press), 1 April 2026
‘Attack Kharg Island & South Pars’ -- Netanyahu pressuring Trump for ‘short, powerful ground operation before ‘negotiations & ceasefire’ /
Former Senior Israeli Defence Intelligence Official, Danny Citrinowicz: ‘Strategic Failures of the War’; ‘Outlines of Potential Exit Narrative Already Taking Shape’ /
‘Israel won’t send ground troops, but strongly supports US military if Trump admin decides to attack’ /
Former IDF Ombudsman Ret. General Yitzhak Brik: “The bitter truth -- the IDF is indeed collapsing in on itself”; ‘The collapse of the IDF is the collapse of Israel’ /
Former Head of National Security Council Giora Eiland warns of “Strategic Mistakes” — “IDF Over-Deployment”; “Strategic mistakes in Lebanon” /
Alon Ben David: ‘Trump learning the hard way that Iranians are not New York real estate moguls who fold under threat’ /
Ofer Shelah: Israel heading back into Lebanon quagmire as new ‘security zone’ plan takes shape
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, security and intelligence commentators in the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity].
STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS; CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
‘ATTACK KHARG ISLAND & SOUTH PARS’ — Netanyahu pressuring Trump for short, powerful ground operation before negotiations & ceasefire; A US-Iran deal would be an unprecedented victory for the Ayatollahs (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv):
Fearing that Washington might enter into negotiations with Iran before its military capabilities are completely dismantled, Israel is pressuring the Trump administration to carry out a short, high-intensity operation that could include ground forces … In an interview [on 30 March], [Netanyahu] called on Trump to look beyond signs that most Americans oppose the war. “I’m not saying that as politicians we should ignore the polls … If that’s the only thing that determines your course of action, you’re not a leader, you’re a follower” … Israeli officials believe [Trump] is considering two options. One is to escalate the war by attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure on Kharg Island ... and its South Pars gas field, which Israel targeted more than a week ago, before declaring [an energy] ceasefire. Estimates suggest that such strikes could last anywhere from a few days to a week …
Israel has made it clear that it will not send ground troops to Iran, but will strongly support the US military if the Trump administration decides to do so. “They will receive from us the most accurate intelligence and all possible assistance - and even more”, an Israeli security source [said]. He noted that a ground operation to eliminate Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile ... a possibility the Trump administration is considering, according to the Wall Street Journal, would be a very complex and long battle with no sure victory … [but] a potential takeover of the island of Kharg would be easier, thanks to its location. The second option being considered, according to Israeli estimates, is negotiating an agreement that would limit Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities without destroying what remains of its military infrastructure. Netanyahu and his advisers favour the first option, an Israeli decision-maker [said]. “A deal now with the Iranians would be a clear Iranian victory … It would open a real path for the Iranian regime to survive.” Such a deal could include the lifting of sanctions and perhaps reconstruction assistance.
While the Netanyahu government has not given up hope of overthrowing the Iranian regime, other officials and commentators have stressed ... that overthrowing the regime in wartime would be almost impossible ... As a result, Israel appears to be focused on weakening the regime to the point where it cannot recover, thus encouraging future mass protests. This argument is also being used to convince Washington to continue the war. To that end, Israel has stepped up its strikes, targeting steel mills and other strategic facilities, while – at Trump’s request – refraining from attacking Iran’s oil and gas sector …
Israel is also exploring the potential regional strategic benefits of the war. “Iran’s neighbors are the ones most concerned about ending the war without toppling the regime,” the senior diplomatic source said … The source said such countries are putting “heavy pressure on Washington not to stop halfway. They fear that in a few days they will be left dealing with a more radical, wounded and vengeful Iran” … “Most Gulf states, including those not yet part of the Abraham Accords, are signaling that they are considering joining”, the source noted … “There is growing support for a NATO-style regional alliance in the Middle East under US leadership, with Israel playing a central role …”.
Former Senior Israeli Defence Intelligence Official, Danny Citrinowicz — ‘STRATEGIC FAILURES OF THE WAR’ (Various posts on X, 28-31 March)
‘Outlines of a Potential Exit Narrative Already Taking Shape’: Based on current statements, the outlines of a potential exit narrative are already taking shape. On the nuclear issue, the central argument is increasingly straightforward: much of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is deeply buried and hardened, making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to use it. On the Strait of Hormuz, the logic runs differently. Here, the argument is that reopening is easy following significant U.S. pressure. In this sense, Washington could claim that it has already imposed substantial costs and shifted the strategic balance for any one [who] seeks to open the Straits. It remains unclear what course of action Trump will ultimately choose. A military option is still very much on the table. But what is already evident is that the rationale for declaring success is being prepared in advance: a narrative in which the US achieved its objectives, even without fully resolving the nuclear issue or definitively securing freedom of navigation in the Gulf …
‘Reopening Hormuz militarily illusory’: There is no easy way to reopen the Strait. A direct military effort would be fraught with risk. The geography alone, narrow waterways, proximity to Iran’s coastline, and dense maritime traffic favors Tehran … Even if U.S. forces or their partners were to seize key points nearby islands, Iran could still strike tankers using drones, missiles, or naval proxies operating from a distance. In practical terms, “reopening” the strait militarily may prove illusory. The diplomatic alternative is hardly more appealing. Any negotiated reopening would likely require meaningful concessions to Iran, including, explicitly or implicitly, acknowledging its claims to authority over the waterway … What makes the situation more troubling is that it was avoidable. The Strait of Hormuz was open at the outset of the conflict. Its closure is not [inevitable] ... but [was] rather the direct outcome of a war that escalated without a clear plan for safeguarding one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. In that sense, the current crisis is not just about Iran’s actions, it is about a failure of strategic foresight ... The uncomfortable reality is that every available option, military or diplomatic carries significant downsides. And none offers a clear, decisive path to restoring stability in the Strait of Hormuz … Proposals to reroute energy flows through Israel are often presented as a creative workaround, but they fundamentally miss the point. Such plans do little to address the core issue: the movement of Gulf points to Asian markets. In fact, they point in the wrong direction … The overwhelming majority of Gulf energy exports are destined for Asia, not Europe … Indeed, pushing such an approach could have the opposite effect. It may incentivize alternative alignments, with countries like Syria and Turkey potentially joining Saudi Arabia in developing bypass routes that deliberately exclude Israel … In other words, efforts to “route around” the Strait of Hormuz do not eliminate the problem, they relocate it, often at greater cost and risk.
How Iran’s Leadership Views the Current Negotiations: Iran is not seeking an open-ended war, but it has no intention of compromising on core principles. These include: credible guarantees to prevent future conflict, economic compensation, and recognition formal or de facto of its influence over the Strait of Hormuz. The prospects for an agreement at this stage are extremely low. This is not only due to gaps in positions, but also a fundamental mismatch in perception... A viable agreement would likely require a shift in the U.S. approach: scaling back maximalist demands such as dismantling Iran’s missile infrastructure or narrowing the focus to the nuclear file or pursuing a limited arrangement around maritime security, or adopting a phased framework that builds trust incrementally …
Iran’s Perception of Strategic Momentum: Under current conditions, Tehran is more likely to absorb costs and continue the conflict than accept U.S.-led terms perceived as capitulation … Iran is not primarily seeking de-escalation. Instead, it views the conflict as an opportunity to renegotiate its strategic environment. Absent credible guarantees against future military action, Tehran is unlikely to accept a ceasefire framework. Iran’s command-and-control systems remain operational and adaptive. Retaliatory strike patterns indicate centralized coordination and maintained escalation management capabilities … There are currently no indicators of imminent internal destabilization.
Strategic Centrality of the Strait of Hormuz: Contrary to expectations, Iran [is] experiencing increased oil revenue during the conflict … Control and influence over the Strait of Hormuz remain core Iranian strategic interests. Tehran is unlikely to compromise on this issue without substantial economic and political concessions … [The] bottom line is that Iran [exhibits] ... strategic patience, internal stability, and no immediate incentive to de-escalate …
‘Strategic failure’: Key Gulf actors, such as Oman and Qatar, have pushed for de-escalation ... Qatar continues to maintain functional ties with Iran … The idea of a cohesive regional alignment against Iran remains overstated … [The US and Israel’s] implicit objective was not merely to degrade capabilities, but to alter the strategic landscape, ultimately by creating conditions for regime change. That outcome has not materialized ... If the conflict ends under current conditions, Iran may emerge as the strategic winner despite suffering tactical losses … It is far from clear that the [war], as it stands, has advanced [the fall of the Iranian regime]. If anything, there is a growing risk it has produced the opposite effect … The bottom line is clear - this has been a remarkable operational performance, driven by close coordination between U.S. Central Command and Israel. But if it concludes without meaningful strategic change, it will be remembered as a strategic failure.
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