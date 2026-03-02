Nahum Barnea: ‘Trump sought swift end to Iran operation on Day One of the war. Iran rejected the idea outright’ /

Anna Barsky: Reality for the Gulf States Has Changed Forever — ‘The era of the Gulf States’ ability to sit on the fence, host American bases, promote de-escalation and stay out of range is over’ /

Ben Caspit (Jerusalem Post): ‘The Ayatollah Regime is fighting its last breaths; Its proxies are frozen with fear’ — ‘It’s unclear whether toppling the Iranian regime will be achieved. If the Ayatollahs remain in Tehran, nobody can declare victory. For now, it’s possible to admire the capabilities, the precision, the unprecedented coordination with the US, and the realization of an old dream, seeing the most powerful country on earth lead the campaign against Iran. Trump is with us’ /

“In two to three days, it will be the Iranian people’s turn. The moment for uprising and liberation” — ‘In three or four days, when the intensity of the airstrikes starts to drop, their moment arrives. The moment for uprising and liberation. That’s the ambition. Will it happen? Nobody knows’ /

Defining Victory — The Strategic Gap between Israel and the US: ‘Netanyahu is aiming for more than Trump. He has not hidden his big dream — to end a thirty-year strategic project in one fell swoop, to transform Iran from a source of threat, from the head of the octopus, into a source of historic opportunity’ /

Orly Noy (972 Magazine): Israel’s “Bloodlust” for War — ‘Perpetual war is Netanyahu’s most reliable political strategy’ — ‘I know that, aside from a very narrow fringe, one cannot expect empathetic reactions to the mass killing of Palestinians; that the overwhelming majority of the Jewish public in Israel openly rejoices at every Palestinian death, under any circumstances. But I did not imagine that similar bloodlust would accompany the bombing to death of 150 little girls in an elementary school in Minab in Iran’ /

Gideon Levy (Ha’aretz): “War is the Opiate of the Israeli Masses” - ‘It’s wartime again, with war, yet again, coming to solve Israel’s existential problems once and for all. Last June, total victory over Iran was declared. Netanyahu said the opening salvo would go down in Israel’s military history. "‘At the decisive moment, a nation rose like a lion; our roar rattled Tehran’. The lion’s roar quickly turned out to be the squeak of a mouse. The “historic victory” which removed “two existential threats to Israel, the nuclear and the ballistic missile ones”, lasted as long as the life of a butterfly’.

Trump sought swift end to Iran operation on Day One of war. Iran rejected the idea outright (Nahum Barnea, Yedioth Ahoronot):