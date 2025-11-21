Israel’s ‘Inquisition’ begins — Netanyahu’s ministers are set to appoint their own judges (Professor Yehuda Halper):

“Yariv Levin, Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, Orit Strock, and five other ministers who held government ministries on October 7, 2023, [have] tasked themselves with establishing a government panel of inquiry into the atrocities Hamas committed on their watch [in] a marked departure from …. Israeli law … The political appointment of government inquisitors was one of the hallmarks of the Spanish Inquisition -- King Ferdinand of Aragon took the power of establishing inquisitions from the church and relegated to himself the power to appoint and dismiss the inquisitors. In his monumental work, The Origins of the Inquisition, Ben-Zion Netanyahu, historian and father of the PM, described how Ferdinand used this tool … to mollify riotous Spanish racists who had been violently attacking … Spaniards of Jewish descent … [who] were to be put in their place by the new Inquisition … [—] mollification [that] involved investigations with pre-determined conclusions”.

‘Darkness has covered us. The Police have fallen. The Judiciary has collapsed. The Supreme Court has crumbled’ (Benny Barbash, Israeli writer and protest leader):

“You don’t need to be a popular pundit or a strategic advisor to understand that all the conditions for a conflagration already exist … Facilitated by a terrifying web of lies and deceptions, a collaborator of the very PM who appointed him was installed as Shin Bet director, despite a legal prohibition. The air is saturated with flammable vapors, and any tiny spark could ignite a massive conflagration. The match that will set the country ablaze will be lit soon. The conditions are ripe … Netanyahu oversaw their ripening. If there is one absolute victory that Netanyahu is but a hair’s breadth away from, it is the victory over us”.

Letter from a Gatekeeper on the Edge (Ronen Bergman):

“From where I sit, I see false affidavits, concealment of information, and deception by the court. Netanyahu, David Zini’s lawyers, and members of the Grunis Committee are ignoring not only the Attorney General’s instructions, but also the truth, and the prosecution has decided that this is one of the battles it is not fighting … Right now, most of the gatekeepers I know are on the edge. Right on the edge ...”.

‘The Dark Horror of how a Nation of Victims has become a Nation of Monsters’ (Yigal Sarna, founder of Peace Now)

“To read, to know, and to understand with dark horror how a nation of victims has changed and become a nation of monsters … What took place in the detention facilities where mostly Gazans abducted from Gaza were held is a war crime that we know only from Africa or from horror-show countries of the Fourth World. And all this happened on the watch of Ben Gvir and his ilk from the IDF. The Gaza [prisoners] were treated much worse than the Nova abductees, even though the latter were under constant IDF fire. And yet in the detention facilities of Shabak and the IDF, there was a commander’s spirit of murder and abuse ... If these things are not investigated and the responsible parties are not punished, everything will come back to Israelis as a boomerang”.

‘We’ve Passed the Point of No Return. Ordinary measures won’t stop the collapse. Citizens have a duty to employ non‑violent civil disobedience’ (Ehud Barak) /

‘Only one goal remains: To bring about elections and defeat the fascists’ (Uri Misgav)

Normalization postponed; Trump’s Saudi F-35 deal jolts Israel’s security elite, weakens Netanyahu (Ben Caspit)

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].