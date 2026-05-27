Danny Citrinovicz: ‘Israel’s Iran Strategy has Collapsed; Emerging Iran Agreement the Lesser of Evils’ /

Ronen Bergman: ‘American Despair in its Attempt to Reach a Deal’ /

Ben Capsit: ‘Facing Strategic Defeat; Lamenting the JCPOA’ /

Amos Yadlin & Udi Evental: ‘Trump’s Five Problematic Alternatives; Will He Chose No Deal?’ /

Nahum Barnea: ‘Three months into war, Iran emerges stronger; Israel is sliding into never-ending war on 3-4 fronts’ /

Alon Ben David: The Strategic Folly of Israel’s ‘Security Zone’ in Lebanon /

Ami Dror: ‘The Toll of War -- Israel is Traumatised’ /

‘Sleepy Bibi cancels his trial hearing (again) because he was tired!’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘Israel’s Iran Strategy has Collapsed’ — ‘Emerging Iran Agreement is the lesser of evils’ (Danny Citrinovicz, Haaretz):

The agreement crystallizing between Iran and the US is the lesser of evils compared to the bad alternatives that were laid before Trump: continuing a futile siege, or returning to a confrontation that would endanger US soldiers without guaranteeing any real change in Iranian thinking. The vast gap between the statements issued at the beginning of the campaign and the agreement that appears to be ending it demonstrates the magnitude of its failure. Above all, this war has proven that Netanyahu’s strategy has collapsed. It is doubtful that any future US president would agree to return to such an adventure. And if Trump himself was not prepared to “finish the job”, it is hard to imagine who might do so in the future. Given Israel’s inability to act alone without American cover, and in light of the campaign’s outcomes, one thing has become clear: Israel’s strategy toward Iran has collapsed.