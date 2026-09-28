Yedioth Ahoronot: Netanyahu continues to lie about Iran having nuclear weapons; Senior Israeli Intel source: “Hysterical nonsense. There was no bomb” /

Uri Misgav: ‘Israelis are racing to the right. The Opposition needs to start fighting’ /

Nahum Barnea: “Painful Sanctions” coming if Netanyahu re-elected /

Haaretz: Israel’s most racist election ever: Will Palestinian-Arab political parties be banned? 20% of Israel’s citizens would be shut out in blatant anti-democratic move /

Ben Caspit: ‘Meir Kahane can rest in his grave. Arabs are being thrown out [of elections] in a country that calls itself “the only democracy in the Middle East”’ /

Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly: “If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t left this hall, please do so now” /

Amir Shperling: ‘When you vote, you’re choosing the whole Netanyahu package’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

Netanyahu continues to lie about Iran having nuclear weapons; Senior Israeli Intel source: “Hysterical nonsense. There was no bomb” (Itamar Eichner, Yedioth Ahoronot):

At a [Likud event last week], Netanyahu reiterated one of the most controversial claims he has made ...: “Iran was about to build atomic bombs to destroy us. Had we not acted in time … the State of Israel might not exist”. This is not the first time Netanyahu has phrased this claim in such dramatic terms ... Throughout [2026] ... the official line was consistent: Iran possessed a significant quantity of enriched nuclear material, but had not completed the ‘second stage’ of its weapons programme – the capability to convert enriched material into a functional nuclear explosive device. Nor did reports from the IAEA support the claim that Iran actually possessed ready-made atomic bombs. The wording used by Netanyahu at the event – actual “atomic bombs” that were “in their hands” and were intended to be used to destroy Israel – represents a marked escalation from more cautious phrasing he has used in the past. An Israeli source well-versed in the Iranian nuclear programme described the claim as a “complete lie”, noting that over the past year Netanyahu himself had maintained that Iran had not yet acquired nuclear bombs, and that even the IAEA reports do not support [Netanyahu’s] new version … A senior Israeli official with full access to intelligence on Iran [said of] Netanyahu’s remarks: “This is hysterical nonsense. Iran has stepped up its uranium enrichment, but the weapons programme was very far from developing nuclear weapons, nor did they have authorisation from Khamenei the Elder to proceed. The strike on Iran was not – and no one claimed it was – the result of exceptional intelligence regarding nuclear progress … The strike was a decision by Trump following the failure of the talks in Oman; Trump said he had decided to launch a pre-emptive strike based on intelligence suggesting that Iran was planning a surprise attack.”

[See here for an earlier Conflicts Forum selection (July 2026) on Netanyahu’s Lies About Iran Having Nuclear Weapons]