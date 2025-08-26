“A War of Extermination” — ‘When the head of the liberal Military Intelligence Directorate speaks like this, the debate over whether or not there was genocide in Gaza is over’ /

‘I'm really sorry to tell you, but the children dying in Gaza really don't bother me at all’ /

“To be a Zionist today is to be Ben-Gvir. To be non-Zionist is to be antisemitic” /

Yigal Sarna (Founder of Peace Now) re-posts Heinrich Himmler: ‘We will finish them off in 5-6 weeks … Warsaw will be shaved off the face of the earth and will serve as a deterrent example to all of Europe’ /

Former IDF Ombudsman: Israel's Army Is Falling Apart /

Netanyahu does not intend to end the war. Israel is stuck in an endless time loop /

Is the public prepared to fight for the existence of fair elections?

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

‘The stage of Barbarism and new, violent Zionism’ (Yossi Klein, Haaretz, 20 Aug)