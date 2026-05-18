Israel's War Unraveling America
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 18 May 2026
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Again he speaks of the messianic war, and again he ignores the significance of Armageddon. You cannot truly look at what Netanyahu and Israel have been doing as even remotely possible in the context of rational behavior. Netanyahu is not fighting a war to grow "greater Israel," he is fighting a war to force Armageddon on Israel so that their Messiah can come and save it. Israel being nearly destroyed is a prerequisite of the coming of the Messiah. There cannot be an off ramp from the war in order for the Messiah to be summoned. The certainty of Israel's complete destruction is the requirement for arrival. With the arrival of the Messiah and the destruction of Israel's enemies, greater Israel is assured in time. The mystery is Trump's actions. Perhaps he thinks that if the US is on Israel's side, it too, will survive Armageddon and emerge as a whole nation sharing the world, but under the reign of the Jewish Messiah.