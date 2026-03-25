Israel warns in closed talks: ‘No cracks in Iran’s leadership; IRCG holding the helm’ /

“Washington in shock” — ‘Iran demands dramatic geopolitical change in the Persian Gulf’ /

‘The Kingdom of Hormuz’ — ‘The die has been cast; Hormuz closed only once before -- in 1951 by Britain’ /

“Well, shit, Sherlock. A War of Plunder Without Strategy … An Orgy of Assassinations”

Senior Intelligence-linked Israeli commentators push narratives of negotiations — with “[Ayatollah] Mojtaba’s consent and blessing” /

Ronen Bergman: How Mossad’s decades-long strategy for regime change in Iran failed /

“Netanyahu already preparing an alibi to tell investigation committee that residents of Iran to blame for coup plan failing”

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, security and intelligence commentators in the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity].

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS; CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Israel warns: ‘No cracks in Iran’s leadership; IRCG holding the helm; Tehran pushing US into a bad agreement’ (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv, 22 March)