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Jeffery James's avatar
Jeffery James
9h

This is a long piece, and more than I am willing to spend the time on - all at once. I will come back to this and read deeper into it, but the first piece deserves a comment all by itself.

The size and nature of Ali Khamenei's funeral procession says a lot, but I think there is a significant difference between what is stated and, certainly, what I perceive. I will go way out on a limb and say this shows how much the people of Iran loved and cared for Khamenei, and that love is already being misread.

I say that because I do not believe the people of Iran necessarily saw the government of Iran and Khamenei in the same light, and it is a mistake for the existing leadership in Iran to believe otherwise. In other words, the show of love and adulation is NOT for the office, but the MAN in the office, and that man no longer holds that office.

By that I mean that it was the man that held the country together, not the government, and with the government following him, it was successful. This current leadership in Iran will have a very temporary boost from Khamenei's assassination. As a parallel to that, and as a demonstration of what I mean, look at the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the "glow" that is no longer on his organization taken over by others and moved in a different direction after his death. I personally think Iran has hit its peak and will now start the slide back down because their decision to go for dominance will eventually not sit well with the people and the belief set they obtained from Ali Khamenei. My opinion is based in observation and intuition only, so I may be just blowing smoke.

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