Return to Full-Scale War or a New Style of US Management of the Region through Proxies? /

Khamenei’s Funeral Consolidates Iran’s Soft Power — “Towards a Tougher Stance in Negotiations” /

AnsarAllah & Iran break Yemen blockade; Threaten Riyadh: ‘Bab al-Mandeb access in exchange for lifting the blockade’ /

‘Signs of Turkish-Israeli conflict over Lebanon’ /

Syrian FM Al-Shibani in Tripoli: ‘A new administration for political Sunnism’

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Khamenei’s Funeral Consolidates Iran’s Soft Power — “Towards a Tougher Stance in Negotiations” (Ali Haider, Al-Akhbar):

The massive funeral procession for the late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, reflects a high level of internal cohesion, bolstering the confidence of [Iran’s] new leadership and granting it greater scope to adopt a hardline stance in managing negotiations, whilst the effectiveness of US-Israeli pressure to force political concessions is waning. The true significance of the funeral of the martyr Khamenei lies in the message it conveys regarding the nature of the relationship between the leadership and society. The funeral carries profound political implications, foremost among which is that the US and Israeli campaign has failed … to achieve one of its most important political objectives: to weaken internal cohesion, drive a wedge between the state and its society, or undermine its resilience. On the contrary, the popular rallying around the regime, as demonstrated by the funeral proceedings, is likely to make the Iranian leadership more confident and bold, both in managing military operations and in negotiations … Furthermore, this mass mobilisation refutes another hypothesis regarding the ability of economic pressure to force a change in the state’s political behaviour; history shows that sanctions only achieve their objectives if they are accompanied by a breakdown in internal cohesion or a loss of confidence in the leadership … Thus, it appears that a wider margin is opening up for the Iranian leadership to manage the coming phase with greater ease; a leadership convinced that its domestic front remains cohesive becomes less inclined to make pre-emptive concessions and more prepared to manage a protracted conflict, should it perceive that the passage of time may gradually work in its favour … This shift will force the US and Israel to reassess their positions, a development of particular significance in the Israeli context, as the entity’s security doctrine is based not only on possessing military superiority, but also on translating that superiority into political and strategic outcomes; its effectiveness is undermined if military force fails to achieve the desired results and even incurs a high cost ... If experience shows that society and the state remain capable of bearing the cost and continuing the confrontation, the effectiveness of deterrence declines relatively – which is the case with Iran – and this will make Israel’s future options more complex. Will this prompt Israel to reorder its strategic priorities, shifting from banking on internal changes in Iran to focusing more on containing its military capabilities and regional influence, and managing the risks of a protracted conflict … in which a battle of political and psychological attrition runs parallel to the military confrontation? Whatever course Israel takes, it is certain that military superiority, important though it is, is not sufficient on its own to decide the outcome of wars, particularly if the opposing side retains its political will and social cohesion … On this basis, the true significance of the funeral of the late Ayatollah Khamenei lies not merely in the size of the crowd, but in the political and strategic message it conveys regarding the nature of the relationship between the leadership and society at a pivotal moment in the conflict. It is this relationship that will largely determine the state’s ability to mobilise its resources, continue to manage the confrontation, withstand pressure, and reject dictates it deems contrary to its interests.

Is the Region Entering a New Phase of War? (Iranian commentator)

Many observers believe that once the [Khamenei] funeral ceremonies conclude, Tehran will possess greater political and military flexibility regarding its regional posture. Regional attention is therefore focused not only on Iran but also on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and the Persian Gulf … Yemen has simultaneously emerged as another major front -- Ansar Allah is considering using the Bab al-Mandab Strait as strategic leverage against Saudi Arabia … Several important questions now emerge. Will Tehran adopt a firmer position regarding ceasefire negotiations following the funeral? Will Netanyahu use Congress to limit Trump’s negotiating space? Will Hezbollah maintain its current restrained military posture, or will future Israeli actions force a broader regional response extending beyond Lebanese territory? Taken together, these developments suggest that multiple theatres of war are becoming increasingly interconnected. The coming days, particularly after the conclusion of the funeral ceremonies and the Washington meetings, may determine whether the region moves toward de-escalation or enters another phase of wider war.

Return to Full-Scale War or a New Style of US Management of the Region through Proxies? (Ibrahim Al-Amine, Al-Akhbar):

The most notable change over the past hundred days has been the US approach … [one that] reflects a sense of realism that remains present amongst decision-makers within the US ‘deep state’ institutions, particularly the military and security agencies tasked with implementing political decisions … The major indicators do not suggest that the US wish to resume the war in the foreseeable future; rather, they reflect a quest to devise a settlement formula that allows Washington to retain a position of authority across all political, economic and security issues in the region. However, this formula requires adjustments, primarily concerning Israel’s position at the US decision-making table …The debate … reflects a growing discussion within Washington regarding the need to separate Netanyahu’s personal interests from the entity’s strategic interests … The aim is not to change Israel’s strategy in the region, but rather to adjust its management style and operational mechanisms, thereby allowing for compromises that Washington considers necessary to reshuffle the deck and reorganise the ranks. Turkey as proxy, not ally: Washington realises that the latest round of the conflict with Iran has opened the door to major shifts. In this context, it would prefer Ankara to act as a ‘major proxy’ capable of taking Israel’s place in many respects, most notably in managing relations with states concerned about Iran. However, Turkey has its own interests and calculations. Whilst it has no intention of forming a serious alliance with Iran, nor does it wish to clash with it … Washington realises that a return to war with Iran using the same tools as in the last round will not yield results beyond what has already been achieved, however much military force is deployed … This is prompting Washington to consider the matter in different ways, closer to the idea of ‘subcontracting’ to provide the required service, at a cost different from what Israel charges for playing the role of the region’s ‘dirty policeman’. The challenges facing US strategy in the region are growing, and Israel is thinking only of returning to all-out war against Iran and the resistance forces, whilst the world awaits Washington’s decision on a sustainable settlement … [Trump’s] talk of wanting to hand over the Hezbollah dossier in Lebanon to the new Syrian regime … reflects a new approach in American thinking regarding the management of complex issues in the region. According to reports of US-Turkish-Syrian-Saudi contacts regarding Lebanon, it appears that Washington now favours a solution in Lebanon to be managed by a party capable of imposing a fait accompli; and at present, it sees no better option than Turkey, whether through a direct role or via the new Syrian regime. Conversely, it does not wish to exclude Saudi Arabia from the Lebanese scene, but it realises that an expansion of Turkey’s role will inevitably come at the expense of Saudi influence in Lebanon and the entire Levant … The most important factor remains linked to Israel … Netanyahu [and Israel’s] military and security establishments will continue to work to convince the US and Western capitals of the need to return to a ‘major, open-ended war with no limits’ … Lebanon occupies a key position in Israeli calculations. Setting aside the naivety and complicity of the proxy authority in Lebanon, Israel … has no intention of withdrawing from the territories it occupies, nor does it see any point in security arrangements with an authority it does not trust to manage traffic flow, let alone disarm Hezbollah. Therefore, what Israel effectively wants is to shift the conflict into Lebanon itself – politically and, if necessary, militarily – thereby enabling it to implement its long-term plans regarding Lebanon. As such, Israel regards the ceasefire as a constraint on its strategy. It wishes to resume full-scale war as soon as possible and is pressing to restore alignment with Washington on the option of all-out confrontation, including targeting Iran once again … Israel also appears to be continuing to lay the groundwork for expanding the scope of its occupation within southern Syria. [In Lebanon] the Resistance … is close to finalising its decision on how to deal with Israel’s ongoing violations. This decision is not limited to a direct response to the occupying forces in the occupied Lebanese territories; rather, it may extend, if the battle so requires, to targeting the occupying forces within occupied northern Palestine. This is a course of action that carries with it significant challenges and consequences … In this context, it is not acting as if it were waging war alone, but is relying upon – and is well aware of – a pivotal Iranian role in any future confrontation. This raises once again the central question for the American side: do you genuinely want a settlement, or are you buying time to reorganise your ranks in preparation for a new round? … The Resistance] is preparing itself, as it sees fit, in terms of capability, tactics and operational mechanisms for managing the forthcoming confrontation. The challenge it faces relates primarily to resilience on the one hand, and to inflicting greater pain on the enemy on the other, whilst sparing the civilian population in Lebanon from paying a heavy price. These are challenges that require a central Iranian role in any new confrontation, something Israel is aware of but refuses to believe, just like America’s and Israel’s allies in Lebanon who are banking on Iran abandoning the resistance. Turkey presenting itself as party best able to manage affairs in the Levant: It is illogical to assume that Turkey has an interest in striking a blow against Iran or in crushing Hezbollah … however, it must be acknowledged that Turkey’s interest today lies in strengthening its partnership with the US and a number of European countries, and in presenting itself as the party best able to manage affairs in the Levant. Since 7 October 2023, all of Ankara’s positions and actions have revealed that its defiance of the US-Israeli strategy has not gone beyond the political and media sphere … Many wanted Turkey to sever relations with Israel, but Ankara was far too slow to curtail trade with Tel Aviv. In Syria, Turkey did not initiate any direct confrontation with Israel, even though the air strikes targeted locations where Turkish soldiers were present. It agreed to rules of engagement that prevented it from approaching the capital, Damascus, and the whole of southern Syria, going so far as to inform the Syrian leadership that it possessed a deterrent capability only in the northern regions. On the issue of war against Iran, Ankara rejects such a conflict. However, Iran exacts a heavy price for any economic cooperation with Turkey … Of course, no one is currently speaking of a Turkish campaign against Iran and its allies in Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine. However, the Turkish approach to the Lebanese issue, for example, reveals a tendency to consolidate political control through influence based on sectarian blocs – in other words, a repetition of what Turkey previously accused Iran of doing … Ankara does not wish to align the Sunnis of Lebanon and Iraq with itself in opposition to Iran; rather, it seeks to make it clear to all other players – including Saudi Arabia and the UAE – that it is the decision-making centre for all Sunnis in the Levant.

Iran suspends second phase of negotiations (Ibrahim Al-Amine, Editor, Al-Akhbar):

The mediators are acting as if the negotiations are in danger of collapsing … Available indicators and data suggest that Iran’s decision to refrain from returning to the negotiations stemmed from a renewed debate within Tehran’s decision-making institutions regarding the nature and viability of the negotiating process. The faction that has never trusted the US ... feels that Iran is facing a new attempt at deception, and that the entirety of events since the announcement of the MoU reflects a US strategy based on the view that the previous round of the war failed to achieve its objectives, necessitating a halt to the confrontation, albeit temporarily, in order to regroup and prepare ‘more thoroughly’ for a new round when the right conditions arise. This assessment is not confined to decision-making circles in Tehran; it also coincides with the assessments of Western intelligence agencies. A European security official states that what is currently taking place is nothing more than a ‘breathing space’ on the part of the US and Israel, and that the Pentagon has asked US Central Command and military intelligence to intensify cooperation with Israel to prepare a new list of targets and devise a plan for a different type of operation. According to the same official, “the Americans’ rationale is based on the idea of crushing the adversary, whether in a single round or across several successive rounds”. He interprets Washington’s approval of the MoU as “a realistic acknowledgement that the previous round of the war failed to achieve its objectives, and a realisation by the Trump administration that ending the war requires paying a specific political price, after the conflict began to have a negative impact on US influence in the region. Washington therefore decided to make calculated concessions, within a defined limit.”

AnsarAllah & Iran break Yemen blockade, threatening Riyadh: ‘Bab al-Mandeb access in exchange for lifting the blockade’ (Al-Akhbar):

Riyadh has escalated tensions with Sanaa, threatening to confront any attempts targeting Saudi Arabia. This prompted AnsarAllah to respond with a counter-threat, threatening to use the Bab al-Mandab Strait as leverage to end the blockade imposed on the country … The Saudi statement came in response to an announcement by Sana’a authorities [last week] that they had thwarted a Saudi air attack aimed at preventing an Iranian passenger plane from landing at the international airport and breaking the blockade imposed by Riyadh. The Yemeni armed forces confirmed that they had repelled the attack using air defense missiles, noting that the Iranian plane was able to land, disembark its passengers, and then return to Tehran with other passengers. They also warned against any further attempts to violate Yemeni airspace, threatening in a statement that any aggression targeting the country would be met with a comprehensive and direct response targeting Saudi airports and vital interests on land and sea … Jalal al-Ruwaishan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Sana’a government for Defense and Security Affairs, responded to [the Saudi] threat by vowing to end what he called “the state of Saudi-American arrogance” and break all restrictions imposed on the country’s air and sea navigation, affirming Sana’a’s combat readiness for any eventuality … Al-Akhbar has learned that “Ansar Allah is considering using the Bab al-Mandab Strait as leverage to pressure Saudi Arabia. This would involve giving the UN and the Saudi side a deadline to lift all restrictions imposed on maritime traffic in Yemeni ports throughout Yemen. If this deadline is not met, parallel restrictions will be imposed on Saudi maritime traffic in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait” … Over the past few [days], Saudi Arabia failed to establish a military advantage on the western coastal fronts, the southern fronts of Al-Dhale’a, and the northern fronts of Al-Jawf. According to reports, these fronts were extinguished within hours of being ignited, and the tactic of mobilizing them resulted in losses among the forces loyal to Riyadh.

‘Signs of a Turkish-Israeli conflict over Lebanon’ (Johny Mnayar, Al-Joumhouria):

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shibani’s Lebanon visit is being read as Turkey-backed Damascus re-entering Lebanon through politics, Sunni symbolism, border control, and pressure on Hezbollah’s environment … The Syrian minister, known as the second most powerful figure in the new regime and for his close ties to Turkey, sought to demonstrate Damascus’s commitment to establishing a new relationship with Beirut, one based on the normal relations between two independent neighboring states … His meetings were structured around the principle of openness to various Lebanese political forces. His visit to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri was particularly significant due to the difficult, even hostile, circumstances that characterized the relationship between Hezbollah and Syrian revolutionary groups during the war, a situation that reverberated throughout the Shia community in Lebanon … The message from Tripoli was clear: it demonstrated the extent of the Syrian regime’s support for and influence over a segment of the Lebanese population that had initially supported the Syrian revolution, to the point that some individuals even joined its ranks to fight. Amidst the complex regional landscape, Turkey emerged on the Lebanese scene through Shibani’s visit, a visit with a carefully planned and meticulously executed program. The Tripoli stop signaled that Syrian influence is not confined to the borders, but extends across the vast northern region as well.

Syrian FM Al-Shibani in Tripoli: ‘A new administration for political Sunnism in Lebanon’ (Al-Akhbar):

Are we witnessing a revival of Sunni political influence in Lebanon, in a form different from the traditional Sunni political influence that Lebanon experienced after the Taif Agreement and the vacuum left by Saad Hariri’s withdrawal from politics? This interpretation cannot be separated from the statements attributed to Trump regarding President al-Sharaa’s role in the Hezbollah weapons issue. According to this interpretation, the issue does not imply a Syrian military incursion into Lebanon, nor a Syrian military confrontation with Hezbollah, as any such scenario would be a recipe for a new and devastating war. The intention is more far-reaching: a new Syria playing a political role in supporting the Lebanese state, providing regional depth for the process of consolidating weapons under state control, and contributing to the political, rather than military, containment of Hezbollah … Syria, which was previously a strategic depth for the party and its allies, is now becoming part of a network of political pressure against it, not necessarily through direct confrontation, but through restricting its movement, controlling its borders, preventing arms smuggling, supporting Lebanese state institutions, and opening the way for new or established Lebanese forces to reposition themselves under the banner of sovereignty and the state … Shibani’s visit is not simply a test of the relationship between Beirut and Damascus, but a test of the nature of the next phase in Lebanon: Are we witnessing a truly equal relationship between two states, or a new Syrian influence wielded through different means? Will the new Syria succeed in supporting Lebanon’s stability without reproducing the logic of tutelage? Will the reasserted Sunni role in the north translate into a comprehensive national policy, or will it be used as part of a new internal confrontation aimed at containing Hezbollah? Lebanon has effectively entered a new phase. Syria has returned as a player, albeit with a different face, different alliances, and a different rhetoric. Tripoli, with its Sunni, revolutionary, and northern symbolism, was the most visible stage for this return. Hezbollah, however, is not facing a military confrontation, but rather a strategic shift in its surrounding environment. This shift may be more impactful than a direct confrontation because it operates on the levels of politics, borders, alliances, and popular legitimacy …

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