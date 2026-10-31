Eisenkot’s Statement to the Nation: ‘Likud and Netanyahu have embarked on an orchestrated campaign to delegitimise the election results. Their statements and briefings were prepared in advance. They are doing this because they lost’ /

Ben Caspit: ‘Chronicle of a Conspiracy Foretold’ — ‘Likud lodged complaints about fraud in Arab community before the election; they are now launching a ‘jihad’’ /

Yossi Melman: ‘Growing concerns Shin Bet Chief Zini acting in coordination with Netanyahu, who is seeking to annul the election results’ /

Ronen Bergman: ‘All votes are equal. Even those that Netanyahu would prefer us not to count’ /

Ben Caspit: ‘Arabs can be our doctors, pharmacists, contractors and labourers; they can take part in the political arena. Unfortunately, we have not yet reached the day when they can form governments and coalitions’ /

Anna Barsky: ‘A Minority Government: The Plan Taking Shape to Replace Netanyahu’ /

Pro-Netanyahu commentator Amit Segal — ‘Unity between Netanyahu and Eisenkot needed for US-Israeli war effort’ /

Senior FDD officials warn of ‘Israel’s Moment of Truth’ — ‘Painful consequences if next government fails to punish and end lawlessness by anarchists in West Bank’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘Likud lodged complaints beforehand; they are now launching a ‘jihad’ ’ (Ben Caspit, leading political commentator in centre-right daily, Ma’ariv):

A few days before the election, Dafna Liel reported that “the Likud is planning to lodge complaints about fraud in the Arab community before and after the election, with the aim of galvanising its base and delegitimising the results”. And that is exactly what happened. They lodged complaints beforehand, and they are now launching a ‘jihad’ afterwards. There is no evidence yet … but they are already charging ahead … What happened? … [Netanyahu] suddenly realised that the Arab electorate was preventing him from securing a majority in the Knesset … He suddenly realised that the path to his downfall lay in a government including Arab Knesset members. So he’s doing an about-turn … What’s worrying is that the head of the Shin Bet ... is making noises as if he’s falling in line with the chorus … It is not true that we [achieved] nothing [in the election] … Proof of this is the jihadist campaign launched in recent days by Netanyahu and his minions to have the election annulled. If he won, why does he want to annul the election? … The Netanyahu bloc secured 72,000 fewer votes than last time. [His] coalition has collapsed from 68 seats … to 53 in the incoming [Knesset]. No wonder he wants to dissolve the incoming Knesset … Netanyahu bloc also contains a distinctly post-Zionist element: of the 13 ultra-Orthodox seats in the next Knesset, at least 10 are not Zionist. In other words, the ‘Change’ bloc has a Zionist majority. That is a fact … Netanyahu had already seen the defeat coming. People close to him speak of a chaotic election day and a level of screaming and madness never before heard there … [He] ended with 53 seats. Not a victory, no. But not a defeat either. All that remains is to unleash the campaign prepared in advance to undermine the election through the Arab vote … The smear machine is already running at full blast on this …

Pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 allege “ballot box terror”; Netanyahu supporters demand a new vote and a halt to vote count (Ha’aretz):

Haaretz reports that a police investigation was launched after the acting head of Netanyahu’s office reported that suspects were holding envelopes of cash allegedly intended to bribe voters in southern Israel. Suspects were questioned, but released after police failed to find evidence linking money seized during searches of their homes to an alleged vote-buying scheme … Sources told Haaretz that the affair has been blown “far out of proportion”. Haaretz reported that supporters of Netanyahu’s government continued to push claims of election tampering and demanded both a new vote and called for protestors to demand that the vote count be halted. A senior law enforcement official told Haaretz on 30 Oct — “the entire case began in the Prime Minister’s Office. While the findings necessitated an investigation, the incident was exploited for false electioneering. At this stage, there is no evidence for the suspicions.”

‘Growing concerns that Shin Bet Chief Zini acting in coordination with Netanyahu, who is seeking to annul the election results’ (Yossi Melman, former senior Haaretz correspondent on national security and intelligence issues):

‘Growing concerns that Shin Bet Chief Zini is acting in coordination with Netanyahu, who is seeking to annul the election results …

‘The Elections were merely the prelude’ (Uri Misgav, leading protest leader and unofficial campaign spokesman):