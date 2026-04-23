Alon Ben David — ‘All key US-Israeli war goals failed; US & Iran both interested in reaching an agreement’: ‘Regime change abandoned; Iran remains nuclear-threshold state; Iran’s missiles are off the agenda; new Iranian leaders received full American legitimacy & recognition; Hormuz transit fees will make Iran stronger than ever’

Ronen Bergman: ‘None of the three goals that Netanyahu aimed for have been achieved. It is clear Netanyahu and those close to him want to return to fighting’

Ronen Bergman: ‘Most important question of all — Is there a better chance of removing the enriched uranium by military means, or is an agreement the only way?’

Danny Citronowitz: Why a Maritime Blockade Won’t Break Iran

Raz Zimmit: ‘No negotiations if US does not compromise on the issue of the naval blockade’

Barak Ravid: During the ceasefire Israeli civilian contractors are paid based on number of buildings they destroy in south Lebanon

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity].

ALL KEY US-ISRAELI WAR GOALS FAILED — “This is how the US is going to sell [out] Israel in negotiations” (Alon Ben David, senior Israeli military commentator, Channel 13, Ma’ariv):