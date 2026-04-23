Leading Israeli security commentators: All key US-Israeli war goals failed; Iran & US on the way to a deal
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of strategic perspectives from leading Israeli security commentators (translated from the Hebrew press), 23 April 2026
Alon Ben David — ‘All key US-Israeli war goals failed; US & Iran both interested in reaching an agreement’: ‘Regime change abandoned; Iran remains nuclear-threshold state; Iran’s missiles are off the agenda; new Iranian leaders received full American legitimacy & recognition; Hormuz transit fees will make Iran stronger than ever’
Ronen Bergman: ‘None of the three goals that Netanyahu aimed for have been achieved. It is clear Netanyahu and those close to him want to return to fighting’
Ronen Bergman: ‘Most important question of all — Is there a better chance of removing the enriched uranium by military means, or is an agreement the only way?’
Danny Citronowitz: Why a Maritime Blockade Won’t Break Iran
Raz Zimmit: ‘No negotiations if US does not compromise on the issue of the naval blockade’
Barak Ravid: During the ceasefire Israeli civilian contractors are paid based on number of buildings they destroy in south Lebanon
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity].
ALL KEY US-ISRAELI WAR GOALS FAILED — “This is how the US is going to sell [out] Israel in negotiations” (Alon Ben David, senior Israeli military commentator, Channel 13, Ma’ariv):
Both US and Iran want an agreement: It is still too early to guess what the final outlines of the agreement between the US and Iran will be. It is also likely that several more rounds of negotiations will be required … but there are already two clear trends that will shape this agreement: Both the Americans and the Iranians are very interested in reaching an agreement, and Iran, admittedly bruised, is entering these negotiations as the stronger party ... Even before the final agreement is drafted, it is already clear that it will be very far from the goals set by the Americans and Israel in the war they waged for 40 days.
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