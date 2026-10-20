Ma’ariv: Likud Sources convinced Trump — using internal “in-depth polls” — that Netanyahu has a real chance of winning, hence his public endorsement /
Trump gives Netanyahu ‘complete and total endorsement’; Implies without Netanyahu at the helm, US won’t attack Iran on its own /
Ma’ariv: ‘Trump’s popularity in Israel is a phemonemon without parallel; His endorsement is a significant advantage for Netanyahu’ /
Channel 13 Latest Poll: Political blocs — Eisenkot bloc 51 seats; Netanyahu bloc 50 seats /
Haaretz: ‘Likud’s Plan B’ — ‘As polls indicate Netanyahu expected to lose, Likud warns of violence on Election Day’ /
Ma’ariv: Likud’s Calculations — A Tie Scenario? A ‘Defendant’s Law’ Game-Changer? The Beginning of a Post-Netanyahu Era?
Haaretz Editorial: ‘Future of Israel and its Democratic Character at stake’ /
Haaretz: If neither bloc wins 61 seats, talk is of an Iran attack after US midterms, just as Coalition talks getting underway in Israel /
Ma’ariv: Former Shin-Bet’ Head’s lawsuit against Netanyahu on his 7 Oct warning lies — ‘No Shin Bet head has ever done such a thing’ /
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israelipolitical & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Likud “sources” convinced Trump — using Likud’s own in-depth polls — that Netanyahu has a real chance of winning, hence his public endorsement (Anna Barsky, Diplomatic Correspondent and Political Commentator, Ma’ariv, 2nd article here):
The double blow Netanyahu dealt to opposition members behind the scenes: Netanyahu has not held a press conference for over a year. [On 18 Oct] he [held a press conference] – just nine days before the election … Referring to Iran, Netanyahu made it clear that Israel does not make its actions conditional on US approval. He said that in the past he had not sought Trump’s permission to act, but had simply updated him and invited him to join in. “The objectives I set do not depend on US approval,” he said. “Our need to eliminate the nuclear threat and the overall threat from Iran stands on its own. And as far as necessary, we will also act independently … If necessary – we will do so again.” Netanyahu linked the continuation of the campaign against Iran to the window of opportunity remaining during Trump’s presidency …