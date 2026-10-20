Ma’ariv: Likud Sources convinced Trump — using internal “in-depth polls” — that Netanyahu has a real chance of winning, hence his public endorsement /

Trump gives Netanyahu ‘complete and total endorsement’; Implies without Netanyahu at the helm, US won’t attack Iran on its own /

Ma’ariv: ‘Trump’s popularity in Israel is a phemonemon without parallel; His endorsement is a significant advantage for Netanyahu’ /

Channel 13 Latest Poll: Political blocs — Eisenkot bloc 51 seats; Netanyahu bloc 50 seats /

Haaretz: ‘Likud’s Plan B’ — ‘As polls indicate Netanyahu expected to lose, Likud warns of violence on Election Day’ /

Ma’ariv: Likud’s Calculations — A Tie Scenario? A ‘Defendant’s Law’ Game-Changer? The Beginning of a Post-Netanyahu Era?

Haaretz Editorial: ‘Future of Israel and its Democratic Character at stake’ /

Haaretz: If neither bloc wins 61 seats, talk is of an Iran attack after US midterms, just as Coalition talks getting underway in Israel /

Ma’ariv: Former Shin-Bet’ Head’s lawsuit against Netanyahu on his 7 Oct warning lies — ‘No Shin Bet head has ever done such a thing’ /

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israelipolitical & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Likud “sources” convinced Trump — using Likud’s own in-depth polls — that Netanyahu has a real chance of winning, hence his public endorsement (Anna Barsky, Diplomatic Correspondent and Political Commentator, Ma’ariv, 2nd article here):