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THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
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Your critique of a “networked supranational stratum” attempting to manufacture compliance through rigid narrative control strikes at the heart of modern institutional decay. However, your alternative - a fatalistic retreat into the rise of Eastern “Civilizational States” - commits the exact same error as the technocrats you critique. Both frameworks treat political systems as closed matrices immune to internal self-correction.
By applying a rigorous criterion - synthesizing R. G. Collingwood's “active civility” and Karl Popper's “falsifiability” - we can dismantle both positions when measured against the absolute presuppositions of the constitutional order.
The technocratic elite operate like the mercenary rhetoricians attacked by Isocrates in “Against the Sophists.” They treat statecraft as a closed, mechanically self-contained syntax, divorced from empirical reality. From a Popperian perspective, their core pathology is an aversion to falsifiability. When their economic and military campaigns fail in the real world, they do not adjust their hypotheses; instead, they double down on the script and label reality “disinformation.” This creates an unfalsifiable loop that lacks an error-correction mechanism, leading to catastrophic failures in design and commission.
Yet, your response to this rot is a rigid Spenglerian fatalism. You treat the West as a biologically exhausted organism sliding into terminal decay, while romanticizing external autocracies as unified blocs carrying a superior metaphysics. This is a profound abandonment of what Collingwood called active civility. In the “New Leviathan,” Collingwood proved that a civilization survives not through passive biological cycles, but through the deliberate effort of free minds anchored in Cicero's “insita in natura.” Your fatalism mistakes a top-down hijacking by a managerial class for the death of a cultural lineage.
The atomistic text parsing of the legal academy fares no better. Its emphasis on “analysis” purposely avoids synthesis as the easy road to tenure. A cross-disciplinary audit destroys the illusion of “monolithic” civilizational states. These regimes are bound by the same laws of institutional stress, military overreach, and factionalism that Tacitus and Sallust documented in the ancient world. They are not magical alternatives to history. They are centralized structures that face inherently severe internal constraints.
The West remains incredibly rich in analytical classical resources. When the foundational heritage of liberty collides with technocratic Sophistry, it creates the systemic friction required for a self-correcting synthesis. Comparitively, your analysis is a disservice. By activating active civility and enforcing Popperian falsifiability, we can strip modern Sophists of their institutional authority and restore constitutional balance to its rightful place as a dynamic framework that safeguards human liberty “insita in natura.”
I hate those assholes kushner and witkoff. How does it possibly serve Trump to keep sending them to Moscow?