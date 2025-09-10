Middle East on the Brink; Russia Rains Down Drones & MissilesNima Alkhorshid interviews Alastair Crooke, 10 Sept 2025 Conflicts ForumSep 10, 20252616Share2616Share
Please can someone notify Nima that closed captions are not activated on this video? Without closed captions people like me (hearing impaired) have no hope of benefiting from this important interview. I cannot make a transcript, either, without closed captions being activated. It is not something that the viewer can initiate; it must be done at the originator's end. Same thing with Monday's Alastair/Judge Nap interview: no closed captions, no transcript. Enormously disappointing not to be able to share these interviews.