Military Re-Occupation of Gaza: ‘The pretence of releasing the hostages is over; Netanyahu’s Government simply don’t care anymore’
Conflicts Forum’s compilation tracking strategic developments in Israel, 9 Aug 2025.
Witkoff hoodwinked by Netanyahu – “The US effectively gave its backing to a move that would keep Israel occupying Gaza for a very long time” /
Kahanism splits into a political and a military wing /
The Nightmare Scenario for the Day After the Attorney-General’s Dismissal Is Already Here /
‘Trump wants new nuclear agreement with Iran; Israel not interested in another nuclear deal’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
Ronen Bergman (Yedioth Ahoronot):
What is almost completely absent from the statements of the Prime Minister … or ministers in the government describing the goals of the new military operation that will include the occupation of all of Gaza: the release of the hostages … It seems the shame has been lost; [now] the pretence is over. There is no semblance of military force and a full occupation of Gaza that will lead to the release of the hostages. It is not even clear whether anyone is even trying to produce one … or they simply don't care anymore … For a year and a half [the IDF] has fought the longest war in its history … and has not managed to defeat Hamas. The army, even with its new leadership, feels an obligation to try to find a solution, to do something … and finds itself in a creeping occupation of the Strip.
