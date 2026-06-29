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Claudia Palmeira's avatar
Claudia Palmeira
19h

Dear Mr Crooke it's really a pleasure to listen to you!

We really need your knowledge and wisdom about the situation, it takes us a little hope to know the truth!

Thanks a lot for the great work you have been doing!

Looking forward to having news from you soon!

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Biblitz's avatar
Biblitz
19h

Will have to listen twice to grasp the financial theft by Congress at play in the funding of Ukraine's crazy war against nuclear Russia.

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