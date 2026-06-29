MOU enters hiatus; likely no outcome
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 29 June 2026
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Dear Mr Crooke it's really a pleasure to listen to you!
We really need your knowledge and wisdom about the situation, it takes us a little hope to know the truth!
Thanks a lot for the great work you have been doing!
Looking forward to having news from you soon!
Will have to listen twice to grasp the financial theft by Congress at play in the funding of Ukraine's crazy war against nuclear Russia.