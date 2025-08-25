Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Another brilliant analysis by Mr Crooke. I find the discourse on Mythic aspects as very interesting since I did not get the breadth of "humanities" in college while I attended that he, obviously did. There is much in his background and experience that most of us lack. Having said that, doesn't mean I take everything he says without the usual grain of salt. It is hard to accept that the western society has slowly but steadily moved towards "blood lust or liable" but when it is brought to our attention, it is hard to not see.

I would like to remake a comment I made before regarding Iran and Israel. "True Promise" was a response to the assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran, if memory serves. "True Promise 2" was a response to the Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate in Beirut. Israel then started an attack on Iran that was terminated when the F-35 pilots reported being "illuminated" by a strange radar, thus they were actually being targeted. To this abortive attack, Iran promised "True Promise 3."

When Israel used sabotage and attacked Iran to start the 12 day war, Iran responded to that attack with the basic "True Promise 3" that they had promised for the aborted attack, thus the 12 day war has not been retaliated for as yet. There is no reason that Iran, when it is ready, need wait for Israel to "fire the first shot." They are already "one retaliation behind."

It would be appropriate that Iran launch "True Promise 4," then, as a response to the acts of sabotage and the first strike of the war. Just make it massive. I heard mentioned elsewhere that Iran has a Missile that launches 80 separate, individual targeted warheads. If so, imagine the defensive load that would require to eliminate it. But if they decide to launch "True Promise 4," it should be a massive one day salvo. One capable of deciding the war before it begins.

