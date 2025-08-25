Alastair Crooke:

Societies have found -- and continue to find -- meaning in life through war. James Hillman in his book, A Terrible Love of War, attempted to address blood-lust: an impulse so terrible, yet one that ignites a Mars-like fury that bonds men in battle. “I felt like a god”, says General Patton (in the eponymous film). The General walks the field after a battle. Churned earth, burned tanks, dead men. He takes up a dying officer, kisses him, surveys the havoc, and says: “I love it. God help me, I do love it so. I love it more than my life”.

Israel is doing this now -- seeking to find ‘meaning’ from its Biblical roots in the churned desolation it has visited on Gaza. Blood lust in Gaza has been awakened out from the ancient myths in the Torah by Messianic Nationalists. It is an impulse that is profoundly dangerous.

These dark psychic impulses, once awakened, easily replicate: Washington today enthuses over de-capitation strikes (Lebanon, Syria and Iran). Assassinations today find liberal justification. Model gold exploding pagers and cell phones are thought to be cool gifts for a President.

Other deep psychic impulses seem dangerously close to awakening too: One prominent member of Trump’s circle, Peter Thiel, is due to give a series of four lectures next month on the role of the Katechon as a somehow a bulwark against something far worse: the Antichrist. This no doubt will be a Biblical exploration, but clearly the ancient, but still potent, image of the Antichrist is in the air.

“Putin has been a constant de-stabilising force”, says Macron. “Russia has become a threat to many -- including us. It has to eat to survive. So, he’s a predator: a cannibal at our doorstep. I’m not saying that France will be attacked tomorrow, but this is a threat to Europeans. Let’s not be naïve”.

Well, there it is: the imagery evoked of ‘the beast’ at the door, the ‘cannibal needing to eat’, is very clear.

At Anchorage, Putin seemingly paid due attention to the psychology underlying Trump’s sudden request to meet. The Russians treated Trump in a very respectful, courteous and friendly fashion. Less noticed perhaps -- but psychologically crucial -- is that Trump seemed to recognise in Putin a fellow from the pantheon of putative ‘mythic leaders’. Apollonian perhaps, rather than Dionysus. Yet how striking unlike it was to Trump’s disdainful treatment of the Euros.

An awakening of these ancient Manichaean depths can be more potent, more dangerous -- even -- than the cold possession of nuclear weapons. Moscow perhaps understands this better than many might think.