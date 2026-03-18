Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
13h

Why is N still breathing? I thought Satan had taken him home to hell.

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
12h

Without the destruction(*) of Israel, there will be no peace in the middle east.

(*) the same five goals turned around: replace Israel with Iran and replace Iran with Israel.

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