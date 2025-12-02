'Netanyahu: 'Either a pardon or I'll burn down the country''
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic developments in Israel, 2 Dec 2025.
Is President Herzog being blackmailed? — “There are indications that Netanyahu has dirt on him” /
‘This isn’t a pardon request; it’s a blackmail deal’ — Israeli Law Professors on Netanyahu’s pardon request
Knesset member Efrat Rayten: “Netanyahu knows the truth about his complex legal situation. He is about to be convicted” /
The pardon deal that is emerging (Ben Caspit, Anna Barsky & Gilad Morag, Ma’ariv) /
Caspit: Mafia par excellence — Netanyahu is basically asking Herzog to stop the trial /
Netanyahu’s allies rally round: Smotrich — “Netanyahu has been persecuted for years by a corrupt judicial system” /
‘Netanyahu promoted Herzog’s appointment as President exactly for this moment’ /
Haaretz: ‘The pardon Netanyahu is seeking has no precedent anywhere in the world’
[Image of Netanyahu with cigar - from Knesset member Naor Shiri on X]
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
