Is President Herzog being blackmailed? — “There are indications that Netanyahu has dirt on him” /

‘This isn’t a pardon request; it’s a blackmail deal’ — Israeli Law Professors on Netanyahu’s pardon request

Knesset member Efrat Rayten: “Netanyahu knows the truth about his complex legal situation. He is about to be convicted” /

The pardon deal that is emerging (Ben Caspit, Anna Barsky & Gilad Morag, Ma’ariv) /

Caspit: Mafia par excellence — Netanyahu is basically asking Herzog to stop the trial /

Netanyahu’s allies rally round: Smotrich — “Netanyahu has been persecuted for years by a corrupt judicial system” /

‘Netanyahu promoted Herzog’s appointment as President exactly for this moment’ /

Haaretz: ‘The pardon Netanyahu is seeking has no precedent anywhere in the world’

[Image of Netanyahu with cigar - from Knesset member Naor Shiri on X]

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].