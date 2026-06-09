Ronen Bergman: ‘Iran had the final say; In a day, the limits of Israeli power and the depth of its dependence on the US were clear’ (Yedioth Ahoronot)

‘Trump intervened and halted [Netanyahu’s operation]. The American message to Israel was clear: do not proceed, do not escalate, and roll back the operation. The implication was that Israel, having brought itself to the brink of escalation, was forced to halt not because of its own independent decision but due to an American veto … The incident takes on even graver significance against the backdrop of the possibility that the Americans are moving towards an agreement with Iran … The strategic picture already seems clear: Israel tried to escalate the conflict, and Washington stopped it. From the perspective of Israel’s enemies, this is a highly valuable insight. It shows when Israel is held back, who is holding it back, and what the limits of its power are’

Ben Caspit: ‘In his appearance yesterday in front of the camera, Netanyahu looked like a deflated balloon’ (Ma’ariv)

‘From a situation where Israel operated freely in southern Lebanon and bombed Dahiyya whenever necessary, we have become hostages of the Iranians. Israel cannot stand [further] rounds [of war] with Iran. The economy will not stand it, the public will not stand it, the security establishment will have a hard time standing it, and all this is true for the Trump era. This era will end in two and a half years. After it will come the flood. Netanyahu did not want to end the war. He wanted to reach the end of his term. He succeeded. This is his absolute victory, which is a terrible strategic loss for the country’

Anna Barsky: ‘In Israel, it is believed that Iran attempted to establish a new strategic equation: a significant Israeli strike in Lebanon would trigger direct Iranian involvement or at least an explicit Iranian threat. From Tehran’s perspective, the Lebanese arena is intended to become part of Iran’s deterrence framework. In Jerusalem, this is viewed as a serious strategic threat’ (Maariv)

Vice-President Vance on US talks with Iran — “Israel may not like it; We are doing what is best for America”

Amit Segal on Netanyahu’s domestic political pressures that led to Israel’s attack on Iran

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].