Ben Caspit: ‘Netanyahu has never looked weaker, yet …’ /

Ronen Bergman: ‘Dubious doomsday scenarios are flooding Israeli media. It’s not hard to guess who this serves’ /

Danny Citrinowicz: ‘War cannot be the sole purpose of the State of Israel’ /

Yossi Verter: Netanyahu wants to “refresh” Likud’s election slate with non-Mizrahi, “gentle European” Likudniks

Professor Omer Bartov: ‘A Terrifying New Era — Israel has normalised Genocide and is unlikely to face a reckoning for its actions’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

‘Netanyahu has never looked weaker, yet …’ (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv):