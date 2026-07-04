Netanyahu Lied About Iran Having Nuclear Weapons
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of pieces from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 4 July 2026
Ronen Bergman: “Iran has never possessed nuclear bombs – not before the two rounds of fighting, not between them, and not now” /
Former IDF Chief Gadi Eizenkot: “Iran did not have any nuclear bombs. [Netanuahu] is fabricating reality to frighten the Israeli public” /
Former PM Naftali Bennett: “[Netanyahu] said that Iran already possessed nuclear bombs. That is a lie” /
Ben Caspit: ‘Really, Bibi? Did the Iranians have nuclear bombs? You’re the Prime Minister. When you say that, it has consequences. Are you aware of that?’ /
Ben Caspit: “One cannot say that Iran possessed atomic bombs. Because that is not true … It is entirely fictional”
Ronen Bergman: ‘How senior Israeli security establishment figures became players in political influence operations that led credence to Netanyahu’s lies’ /
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Netanyahu: ‘Iran already had nuclear bombs’. Eizenkot: ‘Netanyahu is making things up’. Bennett: ‘It’s a lie’ (Nina Fuchs & Moran Azoulay, Yedioth Ahoronot, 2 July 2026):
Netanyahu said [on 30 June] in an interview that Iran “already had nuclear bombs”; the frontrunner in the polls from the opposition bloc, [Eisenkot] says Netanyahu is “inventing reality”. Netanyahu [told Channel 14 in an interview]: “I intervened twice in Iran to save us from annihilation by atomic bombs, which were already in their hands, and who knows who would be here today”. He added afterwards that “there will be a third time if necessary. As long as I am Prime Minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.” This morning [2 July], Gadi Eizenkot, chairman of the Yesh Atid party, addressed this at the Herzliya Conference, saying: “Netanyahu made smug remarks. Iran did not have any nuclear bombs. He is fabricating reality to frighten the Israeli public”.
Former PM Bennett also attended the same conference and similarly refuted the claims: “Yesterday it was said that Iran already possessed nuclear bombs. That is a lie; it is back-engineering the story.” Bennett recounted: “I discovered something inconceivable (regarding Iran) when I took office — there was no plan … No plan whatsoever. “The entire handover for the most complex job in the world took 20-odd minutes, because there was nothing. Netanyahu, at the time when Iran and the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, did not ensure that strike capabilities were rebuilt, nor did he allocate funds for the production of the means required to destroy the nuclear programme, in the event that the Ayatollah regime were to rush towards military nuclear weapons” … “I want you to understand – in my first few months as PM, I was faced with a nightmare, a terrifying situation, because I knew what the people of Israel do not know. I knew that the State of Israel was completely exposed and defenceless, so I immediately sprang into action ... Israel [did] not have had the munitions to strike Iran … “Together with Mossad and the National Security Council, we drew up dozens of lines of action to weaken the Iranian regime” … “Every few years in Iran there is a massive wave of protest that threatens to topple the regime. The first thing they do is shut down the internet ... If these measures had been implemented from January 2022 until the wave of protests in January 2026, the Iranian regime would have fallen. What a historic missed opportunity. The last war proved that military action alone cannot bring down the regime …”.
‘Really, Bibi? Did the Iranians have nuclear bombs? You’re the Prime Minister. When you say that, it has consequences. Are you aware of that?’ (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv, 3 July 2026):
The Prime Minister is sitting in a family-style television studio and says, in his own voice, in front of the cameras, the following: “To go in twice, into Iran, to save us from annihilation by the atomic bombs they already had in their hands” … [He] adds: “As long as I am Prime Minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons”. The term “crazy statements” falls far short of describing these remarks. It’s hard to fathom that he actually uttered these words, in that very same tone of voice that’s supposed to lend them credibility … Really, Bibi? Did the Iranians have atomic bombs? Are you serious about that? You know, you’re the Prime Minister. Every statement, sentence or word you utter makes the headlines. When you say something like that, it has consequences. Are you aware of that? Well, I’m sorry to disappoint [you] ... but Iran did not have atomic bombs. Not at all. Not even as a joke. It had enriched material at a near-military grade, and it was capable of enriching it to military grade within a matter of weeks to a few months, in a quantity sufficient to produce 11 bombs. However, there is still a long way to go from this stage to actually possessing a bomb. The entire ‘weaponisation’ process – also known as the ‘weapon assembly’ – must be carried out, which takes between one and two years …
So one could say that Iran was within touching distance of a nuclear weapon, but one cannot say that Iran possessed atomic bombs. Because that is not true. Because it did not happen. Because it is entirely fictional. Because it’s unbelievable that an Israeli Prime Minister would say something like that, on the record, and the interviewer wouldn’t bombard him with a barrage of follow-up questions to find out where those bombs are now, whether we’ve destroyed them, whether we’ve seized them, or perhaps they were sent to the PM’s Office as gifts following the ‘total victory’ and so we’ll never find them. To ask … To try and get to the bottom of it. Nothing. The purpose of the “interview” that Netanyahu “granted” to that cosy studio was not to answer questions or to serve the public’s right to know … The purpose of this interview is to illustrate and demonstrate to the natives—that is, to us—that we owe our lives to him, that is, to Netanyahu. It’s a good thing he arrived at the last minute and saved us. Just like in the films.
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