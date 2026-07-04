Ronen Bergman: “Iran has never possessed nuclear bombs – not before the two rounds of fighting, not between them, and not now” /

Former IDF Chief Gadi Eizenkot: “Iran did not have any nuclear bombs. [Netanuahu] is fabricating reality to frighten the Israeli public” /

Former PM Naftali Bennett: “[Netanyahu] said that Iran already possessed nuclear bombs. That is a lie” /

Ben Caspit: ‘Really, Bibi? Did the Iranians have nuclear bombs? You’re the Prime Minister. When you say that, it has consequences. Are you aware of that?’ /

Ben Caspit: “One cannot say that Iran possessed atomic bombs. Because that is not true … It is entirely fictional”

Ronen Bergman: ‘How senior Israeli security establishment figures became players in political influence operations that led credence to Netanyahu’s lies’ /

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Netanyahu: ‘Iran already had nuclear bombs’. Eizenkot: ‘Netanyahu is making things up’. Bennett: ‘It’s a lie’ (Nina Fuchs & Moran Azoulay, Yedioth Ahoronot, 2 July 2026):

Netanyahu said [on 30 June] in an interview that Iran “already had nuclear bombs”; the frontrunner in the polls from the opposition bloc, [Eisenkot] says Netanyahu is “inventing reality”. Netanyahu [told Channel 14 in an interview]: “I intervened twice in Iran to save us from annihilation by atomic bombs, which were already in their hands, and who knows who would be here today”. He added afterwards that “there will be a third time if necessary. As long as I am Prime Minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.” This morning [2 July], Gadi Eizenkot, chairman of the Yesh Atid party, addressed this at the Herzliya Conference, saying: “Netanyahu made smug remarks. Iran did not have any nuclear bombs. He is fabricating reality to frighten the Israeli public”. Former PM Bennett also attended the same conference and similarly refuted the claims: “Yesterday it was said that Iran already possessed nuclear bombs. That is a lie; it is back-engineering the story.” Bennett recounted: “I discovered something inconceivable (regarding Iran) when I took office — there was no plan … No plan whatsoever. “The entire handover for the most complex job in the world took 20-odd minutes, because there was nothing. Netanyahu, at the time when Iran and the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, did not ensure that strike capabilities were rebuilt, nor did he allocate funds for the production of the means required to destroy the nuclear programme, in the event that the Ayatollah regime were to rush towards military nuclear weapons” … “I want you to understand – in my first few months as PM, I was faced with a nightmare, a terrifying situation, because I knew what the people of Israel do not know. I knew that the State of Israel was completely exposed and defenceless, so I immediately sprang into action ... Israel [did] not have had the munitions to strike Iran … “Together with Mossad and the National Security Council, we drew up dozens of lines of action to weaken the Iranian regime” … “Every few years in Iran there is a massive wave of protest that threatens to topple the regime. The first thing they do is shut down the internet ... If these measures had been implemented from January 2022 until the wave of protests in January 2026, the Iranian regime would have fallen. What a historic missed opportunity. The last war proved that military action alone cannot bring down the regime …”.

‘Really, Bibi? Did the Iranians have nuclear bombs? You’re the Prime Minister. When you say that, it has consequences. Are you aware of that?’ (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv, 3 July 2026):