Danny Citrinowicz: ‘Sacrifice the Queen (Hormuz) to Protect the King (the nuclear issue)’ — Washington’s Critical Decision Point /

Barak Ravid: Mid-term inflection point, Trump weighs three options — Make a Deal (Vance & Witkoff); Back to Battle (Netanyahu & Hegseth); Maximum Economic Pain (Bessent, CIA’s Ratcliffe & Rubio) /

‘Worrying words about a “Deal”’ — ‘Did Netanyahu Forfeit $4 billion in US Security Aid in Exchange for Trump’s Statement of Support?’

Yedioth Ahoronot: Israel’s Claim of Iran Chemical Weapons Threat is Untrue /

Danny Citrinowicz: ‘After so many half-truths, exaggerated assessments and unfulfilled strategic promises, US skepticism of Israeli intelligence assessments is entirely understandable’ /

Channel 14: Possible Scenarios Amidst ‘Rumble of War Drums’ — ‘Serious Security Escalation Could be Catalyst for Formation of Unity Government’ /

‘Change Bloc’ Leaders nominate Eisenkot for Mandate to Form Government; New Government due to be sworn in 10 Nov /

Ben Caspit: ‘First Thing is Start Legislating; Several Laws Pose Direct Threat to Netanyahu’ /

Election Committee Validates Results Despite Likud’s ‘Magnificent Election Influence Operation’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Washington Approaching Critical Decision Point — ‘Sacrifice the Queen (Hormuz) to Protect the King (the Nuclear Issue)’ (Danny Citrinowicz, former Israeli military intelligence official):

Iran has not moved, and will not move, a single inch from its demand that the US fulfil the seven conditions it has laid out before substantive nuclear negotiations can begin. The Trump admin now faces a fundamental strategic choice: accept what Tehran would portray as a victory in order to open the door to nuclear negotiations, essentially sacrificing the queen to save the king, or attempt to force Iran to change its position through military action, despite the extremely slim prospects of achieving that objective. Rezaei’s latest message brings us significantly closer to that moment of decision, and, to the possibility of a much broader and more destructive military escalation … Military pressure can damage Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, but it cannot provide the transparency, monitoring, and long-term certainty that a credible nuclear agreement could deliver … We must distinguish between what is strategically important and what is strategically essential. Sometimes, in chess as in geopolitics, you have to be willing to sacrifice the queen (Hormuz) to protect the king (the nuclear issue).

Mid-term inflection point — Trump Weighs Three Options: Make a Deal (Vance & Witkoff); Back to Battle (Netanyahu & Hegseth); Maximum Economic Pain (Bessent, CIA’s Ratcliffe & Rubio) (Barak Ravid, Axios):

The mid-term elections have been seen as an inflection point for Trump on whether to unleash a massive bombing campaign to try to bring the war to an end. It appears the President, at least for now, will continue on dual tracks — letting negotiations play out while preparing to go back to war … Trump is weighing three courses of action, backed by three different camps: Make a deal: Vance and Witkoff are urging him to move toward a deal because a renewed war might not change the situation for the better … Go back to battle: Netanyahu wants to resume combat, as does Hegseth. They argue that Iran can’t be trusted to make a deal, let alone abide by one, and that Trump should finish the job militarily. Sources said Netanyahu is pressing Trump to strike Iran immediately after the midterm elections … But Trump, for now, wants to let negotiations play out — a strategy Netanyahu is concerned about. [Thirdly], Maximum economic pain: Treasury Secretary Bessent, CIA Director Ratcliffe and Rubio are advising Trump to maintain the “no war, no deal” status quo and allow the economic pressure campaign to continue …

'Suspicion of Election Bribery in Israel — Did Netanyahu Forfeit $4 billion in Exchange for a US President's Statement of Support?'