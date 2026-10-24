Ma’ariv: ‘Netanyahu may reignite Iran hostilities to pressure Eisenkot into joining a unity government under his leadership’ /

Top Israeli security officials: ‘No immediate threat to Israel’s security requiring an attack on Iran; Netanyahu is selling the public falsehoods’ /

Netanyahu Trailing in Final Polls — Eisenkot’s Yashar 22-23 seats; Netanyahu’s Likud 19-21 seats /

Ma’ariv: ‘Senior Israeli Officials claim intelligence suggests Iran considering an attack; Israeli Defence establishment sources disagree’ /

‘Preparations for the Day After Elections Begin — Unity, Defectors, or Another Election’ /

Netanyahu & Smotrich’s final desperate attempts to consolidate fragmented right-wing bloc fail /

Facing possible sanctions, Netanyahu proposes transforming Israel into a ‘Crypto State’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Final election polls give Eisenkot slight edge over Netanyahu, neither bloc a majority — Eisenkot’s Yashar 22-23 seats; Netanyahu’s Likud 19-21 seats (Haaretz):