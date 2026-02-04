New Israeli assessment: 'No imminent Iran attack; likely time window of weeks’; "It's the Israelis who want a strike" (Axios)
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic developments in Israel, 4 February 2026
‘It’s the Israelis who want a strike. The President is just not there’ (Axios) /
US-Israeli ‘fight’ over negotiations agenda — Netanyahu Sets Clear Boundaries for Witkoff before talks begin (Ma’ariv) /
Israel demanding Iran’s “complete surrender” (Ma’ariv) /
Fmr Defence Minister & IDF Chief Bogie Yalom on “the process of moral coarsening to the point of turning us into “Judeo-Nazis”” /
Knesset Member Gilad Kariv: ‘Jewish terrorism in the West Bank has become a daily reality’ /
Everything is Business in Gaza: ‘Businessmen close to Trump — and Israeli businessmen — are striving to get their share’ /
Israel is preparing for the collapse of the Trump Plan in Gaza (Ma’ariv) /
Gideon Levy: ‘Like a Gambler Who Lost His Fortune, Israel Wants Another War’ (Haaretz)
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
