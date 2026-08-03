“No Wonder Israelis Want War. Violence Has Become a Source of Joy” (Dr Ariel Handel, Ha’aretz) /

‘The Fanatics’ Pre-Election Plan to create chaos in the West Bank’ (Ben Caspit) /

West Bank at boiling point as IDF faces manpower shortages and “Jewish nationalist crime” surges (Yossi Yehoshua) /

Netanyahu left the White House empty-handed (Ben Caspit) /

Key strategic changes in the Gulf in the past two weeks (Col. Udi Evental)

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

No Wonder Israelis Want War. Violence Has Become a Source of Joy (Dr Ariel Handel, Israeli political theorist; author of Normalizing Occupation: The Politics of Everyday Life in the West Bank Settlements, Ha’aretz):