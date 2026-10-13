Saudi Arabia Under Attack, ‘Struggling to Protect Palaces and Vital Infrastructure’:

Riyadh has been struck with a series of ballistic missile attacks for three days in a row as AnsarAllah seeks to impose its ‘blockade-for-blockade’, ‘airport-for-airport’ equation.

Senior AnsarAllah official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti stated: “Saudi Arabia bombed Sana’a International Airport and destroyed all Yemeni airports. Why is it permissible for Saudi Arabia to do this, but forbidden for us?”. Al-Bukhaiti told France 24: “The Yemeni strikes deep inside Saudi territory, which target its oil facilities or its airports, come in the context of like-for-like retaliation: an airport for an airport … a blockade for a blockade.” AnsarAllah issued its fifth warning: “Saudi airspace and airports are no longer safe, with the exception of the holy cities Mecca and Medina. We urge everyone to avoid air travel throughout the entire Kingdom”.

King Khalid Airport in Riyadh has received multiple strikes, forcing a total shutdown; since Saturday, a total of 502 flights to Riyadh have been officially cancelled; other airports have been hit. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is landing strikes on Sana’a airport and across Yemen — AnsarAllah have said that the total number of Saudi-led coalition air and missile strikes during this round of the war has now reached 2,177.

Background: Attacks on Sana’a have been a consistent red line for Ansar Allah — one that has consistently led to AnsarAllah retribution against both targeting Riyadh and Saudi energy infrastructure. The latter continues to be attacked by AnsarAllah drones bypassing Saudi air defences. On the ground, AnsarAllah is tightening its siege of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, taking control of the entire Jabal Sabr mountain and the Sarari villages. Its forces are advancing across the strategic Jabal Al-Arous mountain, which overlooks the city of Taiz, reaching into its outskirts.

Big Picture: The latest flanking manoeuvre by AnsarAllah’s forces comes with their advance into Ras al-Arah and Al-Mudharabah districts in what is fast becoming a war of attrition against Saudi-backed forces. These areas include a key maritime stretch along the Gulf of Aden, giving AnsarAllah’s forces a substantial presence overlooking the Gulf, whilst leaving Saudi-backed factions behind Bab al-Mandab encircled, depleted, and unable to manoeuvre.

Behind the Scenes: The WSJ reports that senior Saudi sources have complained that the country is running out of air defence stocks and that it struggling to protect its vital infrastructure, including energy and the royal palaces. MbS has added to Aramco’s vulnerability by positioning the bulk of remaining air defences around his palaces — “Intensifying attacks on Riyadh ... have transformed parts of the Saudi capital into a battle zone”, notes the WSJ.

Why it matters 1: According to Israeli former military analyst Danny Citronowicz, Washington faces a dilemma: ‘There are compelling reasons why the Trump admin may be reluctant to join Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the Houthis, preferring instead to encourage other regional actors, including Israel and potentially Syria, to assume a greater role. First, Washington has been down this road before; it knows very well what it means to fight the AnsarAllah — a highly resilient, ideologically driven organization with strategic military capabilities, few constraints, and relatively little to lose. Second, this would risk opening another front at a sensitive moment before the midterms. Third, airpower alone is unlikely to deliver a decisive outcome. Fourth, it would risk pushing energy prices even higher.

Why it matters 2: On the other hand, doing nothing might lead to the collapse of MbS’ regime. The WSJ noted that MbS is moving from bunker to bunker with a hand-picked security team, fearing a potential assassination attempt by AnsarAllah. Senior AnsarAllah official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti announced that Yemen supports any move or action within Saudi Arabia aimed at overthrowing MbS — emphasising that extends to actions undertaken by the public, the opposition, or even from within the Royal Family.

Sana’a Sets its Terms: AnsarAllah has hardened its political demands: It rejects a ceasefire, insisting on its pre-requisite conditions — a complete cessation of hostilities and an end to the conflict. Sana’a has said it will not agree to a ceasefire based on promises and one likely subject to American manipulation. On 12 October, Saudi state media reported that the Saudi FM received a phone call from FM Aragchi who said that Tehran was ready to provide assistance to ‘facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’.

Left Unsaid in AnsarAllah’s Formal Demands — The position of the three Yemeni provinces expropriated by Saudi Arabia in 1934 that currently border Saudi Arabia’s souther border with Yemen.

A Return to Wider War?

The Wider Regional Picture: Iran has warned neighbouring states that it will launch a ground offensive into their territories if the war resumes, per the WSJ. Iran has also warned that Saudi oil facilities could be struck, adding to Ansarallah’s ongoing strikes against Saudi oil facilities. Iran also warned that it plans increased attacks on US forces should a new war break out, including sinking US Naval Vessels.

Background: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said that although the US had agreed to ‘some of Iran’s seven conditions’, Iran considers its response “inadequate”. He said that Iran’s diplomacy has changed and there would be no return to the status quo ante. If another war breaks out, he warned, cables, data centres, artificial intelligence facilities, and other sites in the region will be destroyed

Behind the Scenes: The WSJ, citing Iranian residents, reports that in recent weeks pro-government gatherings have became larger and more widespread as the government’s messaging takes a more radical tone. Iran’s preparedness for a new round of war goes beyond public messaging — reports suggest that Iran has built makeshift fortifications at Pickaxe Mountain and the Natanz Nuclear Facility and has supplied airports and seaports with power plants to operate in a potential war situation. In the last days, the IRGC has begun wide-scale military exercises, including ballistic missile launches, drones and trialling air defense systems.

The Israeli connection 1: Netanyahu has declared his full support for MbS. Haaretz reports that Netanyahu had sought the green light from MbS to join the war against AnsarAllah. However, MbS is reported to be still weighing his options. Israel has stated that, should a new war with Iran erupt and Hizbullah choose to intervene, Israel would launch a large-scale military operation against Hizbullah and that it would occupy additional areas of Lebanon.