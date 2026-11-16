Ben Caspit — Things are Starting to Move; Option of a Government Supported by Arab Parties Alive and Kicking; Makes Situation Much More Dangerous /

Alon Ben David — ‘Netanyahu’s Knesset Speech, A Terrifying Statement of His Willingness to Burn Everything Down Rather than Relinquish his Seat’ /

Lieberman Takes Helm of Knesset Defense Committee & Defence Oversight /

Channel 12’s Uvda Investigative Program — “Netanyahu’s office made sure intelligence against Arab citizens was planted on police computers on eve of elections” /

Ben Caspit — Security Gatekeepers Appointed by Netanyahu Must Be Removed /

Fears grow Netanyahu could strike Iran during transition period to block Eisenkot /

Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of alleged attempt to rig elections by planting fake evidence

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Things Are Starting to Move; The Ground is Shifting Beneath’s Netanyahu’s Coalition; Option of a Government Supported by Arab Parties Alive and Kicking (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv):