Ben Caspit — Things are Starting to Move; Option of a Government Supported by Arab Parties Alive and Kicking; Makes Situation Much More Dangerous /
Alon Ben David — ‘Netanyahu’s Knesset Speech, A Terrifying Statement of His Willingness to Burn Everything Down Rather than Relinquish his Seat’ /
Lieberman Takes Helm of Knesset Defense Committee & Defence Oversight /
Channel 12’s Uvda Investigative Program — “Netanyahu’s office made sure intelligence against Arab citizens was planted on police computers on eve of elections” /
Ben Caspit — Security Gatekeepers Appointed by Netanyahu Must Be Removed /
Fears grow Netanyahu could strike Iran during transition period to block Eisenkot /
Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of alleged attempt to rig elections by planting fake evidence
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Things Are Starting to Move; The Ground is Shifting Beneath’s Netanyahu’s Coalition; Option of a Government Supported by Arab Parties Alive and Kicking (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv):
Something is brewing: The panic of Netanyahu [was] evident in his hate-filled and inflammatory speech at the Knesset’s swearing-in ceremony … He is convinced he is a hunted animal. He realised from [Ultra-Orthodox leader] Asher’s body language, diplomatic language and evasive answers that there is fire behind the smokescreen. Add to that the fact that the option of a government supported by the Arab parties is alive and kicking, despite the veto of Lieberman, and you get Netanyahu’s panic … We must also factor in what he’s enduring at home, from his nuclear family (literally). The stew simmering here, inside this pressure cooker, doesn’t smell good … Further talks are taking place between [Eisenkot and the Ultra-Orthodox parties] … Speculations, to which I have no precise answers, are driving the PM’s already frazzled entourage to distraction …