Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Gerry's avatar
Gerry
7h

Another tour de force by Alastair.

I've been noticing that there are a few of his regular guests whom the Judge doesn't interrupt nowadays as much as he used to. I'm glad that Alastair is one of them.

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Helen McElroy's avatar
Helen McElroy
6h

You posted it on 6/11 and it has disappeared from your Substack.

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