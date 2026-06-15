Provisional Truce Agreed; Implementation Problematic
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 15 June 2026
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Another tour de force by Alastair.
I've been noticing that there are a few of his regular guests whom the Judge doesn't interrupt nowadays as much as he used to. I'm glad that Alastair is one of them.
You posted it on 6/11 and it has disappeared from your Substack.