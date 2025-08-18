Pushing Lebanon to the Abyss: “The Systematic Dismantling of Lebanon as a Constitutional and National Entity” /

Hizbullah -- and Iran -- Defiant: ‘The “Karbala Option” as the Resistance’s Guiding Principle’ /

Geo-Strategic Fracturing of Syria -- Suweida is effectively under defacto (pro-Israeli) self-rule

This is the first of a new publication that will be produced usually weekly by Conflicts Forum available to paid subscribers to CF’s Substack page.

PUSHING LEBANON TO THE ABYSS: “The Systematic Dismantling of Lebanon as a Constitutional and National Entity”

Big Picture: We are witnessing the second stage of the Israeli-US war on Lebanon:

One part of this war is political -- the disenfranchisement of the Shi’ì and of Hizbullah as a political party.

A second part is the expressed aim to disarm Hizbullah at a time when the military component of this second stage of the war is being formulated -- on-going Israeli incursions into the south and near daily strikes by Israel in Lebanon; Syrian (HTS) jihadist forces being prepared for an incursion into the Bekaa Valley in the east; and mooted sectarian mobilisation in the north.

A third part is an attempt to transfer Lebanese state assets to be under the control of a US-Israeli-Saudi political framework — starting with Lebanon’s gold reserves and part of Lebanon’s maritime shelf which the US is proposing should be re-designed to Cyprus’ control.

Why it matters: This process could well end in the collapse of Lebanon as a sovereign state -- and in civil war. There is too the ever-present threat of a direct Israeli attack and/or invasion of Lebanon.