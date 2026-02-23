Netanyahu’s demands of Trump: ‘Don’t be like Obama; We have a historic opportunity that will never come back’ /

‘Trump is focused on one issue: Nuclear weapons. The issues of missiles & proxies are not on the table’ /

“What is the actual goal of an American attack?” — ‘The US no longer expects to overthrow the Iranian government’ /

A tense Israeli Cabinet meeting (22 Feb) — ‘Tensions between Israel and US on the Iranian issue; Still no unequivocal decision by Trump’ /

‘Critical Days: Israel’s internal assessment is gloomy; Serious doubts about the US-Iran talks’

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary predominantly by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, mainly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

Iran’s nuclear project was not destroyed in June 2025; Netanyahu’s demands of Trump — “Don’t be like Obama”; ‘We have a historic opportunity that will never come back’ (Ronen Bergman, Yedioth Ahoronot):

Key points from Ronen Bergman’s article in Yedioth Ahoronot —