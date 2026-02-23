Ronen Bergman confirms Iran’s nuclear project not destroyed in June 2025; Israel’s assessment of US-Iran talks is “gloomy”; US postpones issues of missiles & proxies
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic perspectives from Israel and leading Israeli commentators, 23 February 2026
Netanyahu’s demands of Trump: ‘Don’t be like Obama; We have a historic opportunity that will never come back’ /
‘Trump is focused on one issue: Nuclear weapons. The issues of missiles & proxies are not on the table’ /
“What is the actual goal of an American attack?” — ‘The US no longer expects to overthrow the Iranian government’ /
A tense Israeli Cabinet meeting (22 Feb) — ‘Tensions between Israel and US on the Iranian issue; Still no unequivocal decision by Trump’ /
‘Critical Days: Israel’s internal assessment is gloomy; Serious doubts about the US-Iran talks’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary predominantly by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, mainly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
Iran’s nuclear project was not destroyed in June 2025; Netanyahu’s demands of Trump — “Don’t be like Obama”; ‘We have a historic opportunity that will never come back’ (Ronen Bergman, Yedioth Ahoronot):
Key points from Ronen Bergman’s article in Yedioth Ahoronot —
What were the real results of the previous [June 2025] attack?
“In military and intelligence terms ... Operation “Am Kalavi” was a significant success. The problem was the pretense of the two leaders, one of whom spoke of obliteration ... and the other, Netanyahu, spoke of removing the nuclear and missile threat. The armies and intelligence systems in both countries made sure to keep the real results close to their chests, the main thing being not to get involved with the two autocratic and vengeful leaders. Because the real results were much worse than the pretense. The nuclear project was not destroyed, it was not even, according to one estimate, setback years -- maybe a year, maybe less”.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Conflicts Forum’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.