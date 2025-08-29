Share this postConflicts Forum’s SubstackRussia's patience is over; Escalation beginsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRussia's patience is over; Escalation beginsGlenn Diesen interviews Alastair Crooke, 29 August 2025 Conflicts ForumAug 29, 202515Share this postConflicts Forum’s SubstackRussia's patience is over; Escalation beginsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore34Share15Share this postConflicts Forum’s SubstackRussia's patience is over; Escalation beginsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore34Share
Mr. Crooke is a little less easy to follow in this interview. He talks rather haltingly, as if perhaps he is a bit tired. Nonetheless, as always, he is an encyclopedia of insight, if you will, since he draws so much from seeing parallels from the past as well as actions from the present.
I have a different point of view with regards the "apparent" escalation that is ongoing. I believe Russia envisioned certain goals if there was not to be a peaceful agreement, and those goals are no where near being fulfilled. I believe that Putin envisioned all of the former Russian Empire that was assigned to Ukraine by various Soviet leaders, as being necessarily, part of Russia again if there could be no peaceful settlement. At the sudden rate of the collapse of the Ukrainian defense, it has now come to be obvious that there needs to be sweeping movement to secure control over all of the former Russian land that was willingly part of Russia.
There will continue to be strikes against war making facilities throughout western Ukraine, and I believe you will see a major push to take back those regions, such as Odessa, Kharkiv, and all the rest of the old Russian Empire because it has to happen BEFORE a peace treaty can be signed, not as a transfer under the peace treaty. To save Ukraine, and thwart Russia, it probably would be in the West's interest to start negotiating now.
My hope prompts me to believe that Putin/Russia will have some compassion for those of us who are desperate for this conflict to end but realistically it is not how the world works no matter how much compassion you might have for humans who seek love and peace.