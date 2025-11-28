Saudi-Israel normalization is off the table. MbS’ US visit "a defeat for Israel”.
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic developments in Israel, 28 Nov 2025.
Is the Trump Administration giving up on disarming Hizbullah? /
Ma’ariv: New Syrian Civil War on horizon as Syrian society disintegrates /
‘The State of Israel is sick with cancer. This cancer has a name: the Occupation. Only boycotts can save it’ /
Israel debates the death penalty bill -- ‘It is extreme even by Israeli standards’ /
‘We Will Not Become Executioners on Behalf of the State’ — Israeli doctors debate their role
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS; CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Saudi-Israel normalization off the table; MBS visit was ‘a defeat for Israel; a game changer for the Saudis’ (Ben Caspit, leading centre-right commentator):
“MBS’s visit to the White House is a defeat for Israel,” a senior Israeli diplomatic [said] ... “True, it’s not a knockout, but it’s still a loss. The bottom line … is that the Saudis got Trump to sever the link between normalization with Israel and the prizes and prices that America would be willing to pay for it” …
