Short clips from Alastair Crooke interview with Chris Hedges: Why the Iran War Won’t End Soon
The New Phase of the Iran War Explained; Why Iran’s Military Posture Has Remained Strong; The Fragility of the Gulf States (12 August 2026)
The New Phase of the Iran War Explained —
Why Iran’s Military Posture Has Remained Strong —
Will The Fragility of the Gulf States Usher in Catastrophe in the Middle East?—
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Love the shorts! Thank-you♥