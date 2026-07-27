I had a thorough discussion with Genn Diesen today, that ranged over the flames springing up with various levels of intensity in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, Turkey — and in the West Bank.

I said that the settler and more messianic parts to the Israeli coalition government were intent on fanning the Palestinian-Settler confrontation into hot war ahead of the Israeli elections in October. The settlers want a crisis sufficiently severe to cause a Palestinian exodus (ethnic cleansing).

The attack on the Jizan refinery in Saudi Arabia was highly significant both symbolically and economically (but barely registered in the western MSM). The situation in Iraq was fragile in the wake of PM Ali al-Zaidi’s promise to Trump to disarm the Shi’a militias (Iraq is a majority Shi’a state).

We agreed that Trump’s options were few in the military sphere against Iran, as well as in any attempt by Trump to pivot back to negotiations with Iran. The earlier talks had been so thoroughly discredited by Trump’s falsities.

We discussed what Netanyahu’s visit to Washington might portend. I suggested that Netanyahu wanted Trump to resume the strikes on Iran (with the focus on Iranian infrastructure) and that he would likely present ‘fresh intel’ on Iran’s nuclear programme — however I pointed to our Conflicts Forum report on the collective Israeli security establishment’s disavowal of Netanyahu’s claims in respect to Iran’s nuclear status.

We concluded by observing the reality of an approaching energy crisis, and how this was being kept out of mainstream media so that most people in Europe were quite unaware of the gravity of what was unfolding since benchmark prices were being manipulated to give the appearance that all was ok, with nothing occurring to be of concern to the average European citizen.

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