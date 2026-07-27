Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

8 Comments

User's avatar
One World's avatar
One World
3h

Alastair, thank you for your clear-eyed and clear-minded reporting.

Reply
Share
Elena Freshman Schumann's avatar
Elena Freshman Schumann
7h

Again your clear bias against Israel shows. You completely ignore the fact that Israel AND certain other Sunni Arab nations are cooperating with each due to the rising threat of Iran and its Shia radicals who terrorize both Sunnie Arab nations and Israel. Are you getting paid by supporters of Iran to spread these lies???? I wonder.

Reply
Share
6 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture