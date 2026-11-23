Iran’s New Defence Strategy To Break The Blockade — Supreme Leader Puts Military Option On The Table /

Professor Hassan Ahmadian: ‘From Deterrence to Initiative — Iran Redefines its Military Doctrine’ /

Emerging Military Strategy focuses on Hormuz, Missile-Defense Programs and Iran’s Nuclear Program /

Ghalibaf: ‘Breaking the US blockade is worth fighting an all-out war for’; General Rezaei: ‘The blockade is an act of war that Tehran will break by force’ /

Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm: “The next war with the US will be short and devastating” /

National Consensus on Changing Iran’s Nuclear Doctrine is Shifting /

‘Iran drew red line around Beirut’s southern suburbs; In future fighting this is likely to extend to South Lebanon’ /

Al-Akhbar: “Very High Probability” of Hezbollah’s Involvement -- Israeli Intel Assessment of the Nature of the Coming War /

Shivan Mahendrarajah: Might Iran strike first? The Case for Pre-Emptive War

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Iranian and regional commentators in Farsi, Arabic and English. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Iran’s New Defence Strategy — Supreme Leader Puts Military Option On The Table (Mustafa Najafi, security commentator & researcher):

Some time ago, Commander-in-Chief [Supreme Leader Mujtaba Khamenei] ordered an end to the state of neither war nor peace. Ending this situation is no longer confined solely to the positive approach of diplomacy; the negative approach—resorting to the military option—has been put on the agenda. Tehran no longer wants to stand by and watch the blockade and threats. The expansion of Iran’s attacks [on Bahrain and Kuwait] appears to be part of Iran’s new defense strategy, based on directives issued by the Commander-in-Chief to military commanders. The escalation of Iran’s attacks on US positions in the region and the increase in US attacks on southern Iran mean that the gap between perceived threats, decision-making, and operational action is rapidly narrowing. ‘A series of warning signs’: Although mediation efforts continue (Tehran continues to emphasize the fulfillment of seven conditions as prerequisites for advancing to a higher level of negotiations), the serious gap between the two sides’ positions and the continued state of military readiness have greatly increased the likelihood of a shift from the political to the military phase. Three interconnected trends are shaping dangerous decisions: a sharp increase in military readiness, mounting pressure from Israel and the US pro-war camp for military action, and the erosion of the diplomatic process and the dwindling chances of an agreement … Even if a policy of containment and attrition is officially on the agenda, the availability of a suitable operational window could turn crossing the threshold into war and entering it into a sudden, lightning-fast decision.

From Deterrence to Initiative: Iran Redefines its Military Doctrine (Professor Hassan Ahmadian, strategic commentator, Al-Akhbar):

Changing a country’s overall strategic direction is difficult and costly. States make such a shift only when circumstances leave them little choice … Iran needed a major revolution to break away from its dependence on the Western bloc … Such transformations do not take place within strategic circles alone. They require public acceptance … as society comes to understand the reasons behind the change. The wars against Iran in June 2025 and February 2026 can be seen as major turning points, creating pressure for a change in the country’s strategic direction and military doctrine. For decades, Tehran adhered to a defensive doctrine based on retaliation and deterrence, seeking to avoid an all-out war … The doctrine emerged from Iran’s eight-year war with Iraq and the strategic debates that followed … Iran repeatedly avoided escalation after attacks targeted its leaders in Iraq and Syria and its scientists at home. But this policy gradually eroded its deterrence. Its adversaries interpreted every Iranian retreat as an opportunity to advance, eventually launching two wars … Iran therefore faced the very scenario its military doctrine had sought to prevent. The gradual escalation by Israel and the US gave Tehran time to address weaknesses and prepare for a costly confrontation for its adversaries during the 40-day war. It eventually crossed a major red line by directly targeting US forces and military capabilities. In doing so, Israel and the US inadvertently helped Iran and its strategic establishment break free from a military doctrine that had confined the country to defense and retaliation, leaving little room for initiative. The attacks also gave Iran’s new leadership a clearer incentive and greater room to develop a new military doctrine. This may prove to be the most significant outcome of the 40-day war. Tehran had done everything possible to prevent war … Iranians watched their leaders pursue negotiations until the last moment in an effort to avoid confrontation. Yet war came anyway. One consequence was a rallying around the national flag, despite reservations about the government’s economic policies. This public cohesion is essential in wartime. Had Iranian society fractured, as Israel and the US had hoped, the country’s combat readiness would have suffered and a significant part of its defensive capabilities would have been diverted. The aggressors openly spoke of bringing the battle to the streets as part of their war strategy. Public solidarity helped Iran withstand the fighting. It also provided legitimacy for a shift away from its defensive doctrine. This transformation has become a subject of public debate and a central issue in strategic discussions ... The public increasingly accepted a change in foreign policy and military doctrine as a priority. Tehran has now begun taking steps toward a new military doctrine, one that requires a different approach to its adversaries and their regional presence. Its emerging strategy can be summed up in three areas, namely the Strait of Hormuz, its missile and other defense programs, and its nuclear program. 1 - In the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has intensified efforts to block passage it has not authorised … Instead of accepting [a US-imposed] reality, Iran is seeking to impose one on its adversaries. This emerging doctrine indicates a broader change in foreign policy. Any direct or indirect action against Iran and its allies, including facilitating or supporting attacks against them, will carry a strategic cost. 2 - On the missile front, Iran held military exercises for weeks in Oct/Nov [and] then announced that it no longer considered itself bound by the 2,000-kilometer range limit on its missiles. Major General Mohsen Rezaei warned that US bases outside the region would become targets if Iran faced another attack. Iranian military discussions have also repeatedly singled out certain European countries for their role in the previous war, including their decision to open bases and provide logistical support to US aircraft. Tehran’s announcement means that participation in an attack on Iran will carry consequences, regardless of geographical distance. 3 - On the nuclear front, Iran has refused to allow IAEA inspectors to visit its nuclear facilities … argue[ing] that no inspection protocol exists for nuclear facilities that have been bombed, particularly while the threat of further attacks remains. Calls for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons [are] gaining support among both the public and the country’s elite. The latest example came from the Assembly of Experts, which recommended changing Iran’s military doctrine and withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Tehran refuses to discuss its nuclear program until Washington meets its conditions. Iran regards these demands … as a prerequisite for any subsequent “negotiations” over its nuclear activities. Iran’s Supreme Leader has now given the switch in military doctrine a clearer framework, calling for a transition from retaliation to initiative ... The central objective is to end the blockade imposed on Iran.When this directive is considered alongside Tehran’s insistence on its seven conditions, and Washington’s difficulty in accepting them, it points to an Iranian initiative to break the military blockade. Ghalibaf has reportedly said that breaking the US blockade is worth fighting an all-out war for. General Mohsen Rezaei has described the blockade as an act of war that Tehran will break by force. This reflects a new military doctrine and a different approach to confrontation. For decades, Iran endured sanctions without taking direct action … Now it has closed the Strait of Hormuz and contributed to Trump’s electoral defeat, despite the risk of war. Before that, it had drawn a red line around Beirut’s southern suburbs, which it is likely to extend to South Lebanon in future fighting ... Iran has identified the blockade as a military objective. The Supreme Leader is telling the country’s military commanders that they must “achieve their objectives” in the next war, rather than simply retaliate as Tehran has traditionally done. This emerging doctrine indicates a broader change in foreign policy. Any direct or indirect action against Iran and its allies, including facilitating or supporting attacks against them, will carry a strategic cost. The aim is to weaken adversaries while strengthening the capabilities of resistance forces across the region. The shift has gained public acceptance at home, while Iranian political and military elites are calling for a more carefully defined doctrine backed by greater capabilities.

(Front page of Iranian newspaper Mashregh (2 Aug 2026) depicts the victory of the Sasanian king Shapur I over the Roman Empire on a stone relief near Persepolis — with Trump as the Roman Emperor Valerian, surrendering to King Shapur I — the story’s title references Trump commenting that ‘any other nation would have surrendered by now’)

“War Diplomacy” — War now a Variable Shaping Diplomacy (Mustafa Najafi):

The rules of diplomacy between Iran and the US have undergone fundamental changes compared with the period before the 12-day [June 2025] and 40-day [Feb 2026] wars … After the two wars, the old rules collapsed, and new diplomatic rules emerged based on the new realities of the conflict between the two countries … The taboo against war has been broken, and both sides must maintain channels of communication to manage the costs of the ongoing war and move beyond a state of perpetual war. The conflict between the two countries is no longer single-dimensional and issue-specific; instead, it is multidimensional and problem-oriented — issues have become intertwined, and we are no longer dealing solely with a specific issue, such as the nuclear issue, or a particular regional issue, as before. This makes resolving the conflict more difficult, more complex, and less stable. Current diplomacy between the two countries is “war diplomacy,” not “conflict-resolution diplomacy”! War diplomacy sometimes produces ceasefires and limited agreements, and sometimes produces more war! Both sides need to maintain channels of communication, but they may not necessarily see themselves as needing an agreement, or … may not prioritize reaching one within a specific timeframe. Both sides continue diplomatic engagement, but do not agree on its function, purpose, or desired outcome, which makes resolving the crisis more difficult. Diplomacy between Iran and the US has entered a phase in which war is no longer merely a failure of diplomacy, but has become one of the permanent variables shaping it. These new rules reflect the fact that continuing the diplomatic process between the two countries is a necessity, even if that necessity is neither popular nor desirable. Both sides recognise this necessity—to manage the costs of the conflict, manage the level of tension, reach ad hoc agreements, buy time, and, if conditions allow, reach an agreement to end the war. Closing the diplomatic window entirely is not desirable!

Assembly of Experts calls for Iran’s Withdrawal from the NPT (12 Nov 2026):

On 13 November, Iran’s Council of Experts called for the withdrawal from the NPT — Called for reviewing Iran’s membership in the NPT, arguing that continued threats against Iran’s nuclear facilities make withdrawal a matter of national necessity. The Council also called for reviewing Iran’s defence doctrine in light of the threats and lessons of the 40-day aggression and warned that concessions would not end America’s hostility towards Iran, but would encourage further demands and aggression. The Council called for preserving unity among Resistance fronts: Highlighted the effectiveness of coordination among Iran, Yemen, Lebanon and other components of the Resistance Front, urging continued support for its allies. (Iran’s Assembly of Experts occupies a significant position; constitutionally responsible for appointing the Supreme Leader and oversees fulfilment of the constitutional requirements of that office. It is one of the highest constitutional institutions in the country)

Key Prerequisites for Moving Toward Nuclear Deterrence and Building a Bomb (Mustafa Najafi, strategic commentator):

1. The country’s technical and scientific capability to build nuclear weapons 2. The political will to build nuclear weapons in the country 3. The ability to plug intelligence leaks and ensure complete concealment and secrecy 4. National consensus on changing nuclear doctrine 5. Institutional cohesion and the ability to implement the decision over the long term 6. Deterrence credibility after a nuclear declaration and test 7. Initial national resilience after the test.

Iranian Debate: ‘Would Changing the Nuclear Doctrine Remove the Shadow of Threat of Future Wars?’ (Cafe Khabar, leading Iranian daily, Khabar)

Dissecting one of the country’s most vital strategic dilemmas — Is building a Nuclear Bomb and withdrawing from the NPT the only way to save Iran from future wars? Are developing nuclear weapons and withdrawing from the NPT the only ways to save Iran from future wars? In the “Cafe Khabar” debate, we dissected one of the country’s most crucial strategic dilemmas. One speaker, referring to the ineffectiveness of conventional deterrence in recent wars, considers the transition to nuclear weapons a condition for territorial survival. In contrast, the other speaker warns that the atomic bomb not only does not bring security, but by creating the illusion of security, it plunges Iran into absolute isolation, economic crisis, and a devastating arms race. Debate between Kourosh Ahmadi, retired Iranian diplomat and historian, and Mostafa Najafi, researcher of foreign policy and international relations.

(Watch debate on Youtube with English dubbing —

Mustafa Najafi: “Exiting the NPT without building a nuclear bomb provides the necessary pretext for a nuclear attack on the country” “If the capability to build a bomb exists and we don’t build it, we will have committed a strategic error. If the capability doesn’t exist and we address it at an official level, we will have made an error as well!” “I believe that if enrichment is not for a nuclear weapon, it has no political, economic, technical, or strategic benefit for us” “A nuclear bomb is not going to guarantee absolute security for a country. But doesn’t a nuclear bomb give you a degree of deterrence against an aggressor so your existence won’t be threatened?”. Kourosh Ahmadi: “As an Iranian, I would like my country to have the atomic bomb” “If we want to go after building a bomb, then Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, and the like will go after it too. Or if they don’t go for it, the day after we test our bomb, America will come and place its nuclear weapons in Saudi Arabia” “Pursuing an atomic bomb does not solve the problem. An atomic bomb eliminates a specific kind of threat, but it doesn’t solve all of the country’s security issues”.

Senior analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm: “The next war with the US will be short and devastating” (Marco Fernandes, Forum GeoPolitica):

Senior analyst and Iranian strategist Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm says Iran’s response [in the next war] will reach beyond the region, that the third round will be the last, and that the world is living through the “painful birth” of a new order — “It will be a shorter war than the last one, from the side of the US, but way stronger,” he said. “This time, Iran believes there shouldn’t be any limits, and it will try to inflict as much cost on the US as possible.” Now it is Iran that is embracing escalation in order to put an end to everything.” The Iranian response, he warns, will take the war to the Indian Ocean and to “countries that they would never imagine”. People are demanding the atomic bomb more than ever. This discourse is now prevalent well beyond the revolutionary portion of society. Others say: “Whether we liked it or not, we have spent a lot and paid a lot for this peaceful nuclear program, and they are not going to let it go on. Apparently, they have left us no other choice but building the bomb.” Nobody dares to attack North Korea. This is the output of the US’ war on Iran. The discourse has shifted completely: two years ago, a major portion of society, and even of the revolutionary camp itself, would say they didn’t want the bomb. Now it’s completely the opposite.

“Very High Probability” of Hezbollah’s Involvement: An Israeli Intel Assessment of the Nature of the Coming War (Ali Haidar, Al-Akhbar Lebanese daily):

An assessment by Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman), which deems it “highly likely” that Hezbollah would join any new war against Iran, raises questions that go beyond the party’s own position to address the nature of the war envisioned by Israeli intelligence and its objectives. [Israeli] army radio reported that Aman expects Hezbollah to resume its attacks if a new confrontation with Iran breaks out. This coincides with other reports ... which state that the party is making efforts to enhance its capabilities in the field of attack drones, working to increase their range, after acquiring thousands of them … The party did not join the Israeli-Iranian war in June 2025, whereas it did participate in the war that began in Feb 2026 … This confirms that intervention is not an automatic response to any attack on Iran, but rather a choice governed by the nature and objectives of the war, the scale of the resulting threats, and the balance between the costs of participation and the costs of abstention … Aman does not discuss an independent military initiative by Hezbollah, but rather its reaction to a new war against Iran. This is a fundamental distinction, because assessing a response is necessarily linked to the nature of the event that triggers it. If the war has limited objectives and is confined to striking Iran’s military or nuclear capabilities—without posing a direct threat to the regime’s survival—Hezbollah’s abstention from participation remains a real possibility, supported by the precedent of June 2025. However, if the war were large-scale and aimed at toppling the regime or bringing about a radical shift in the regional balance of power, the party’s calculations would differ. In this case, participation might not be merely a commitment to an ally, but a choice tied to the future of the party and Lebanon. Thus, AMAN’s high probability assessment can be interpreted as a potential indicator of the nature of the war assumed by Israeli intelligence, rather than merely an independent assessment of Hezbollah’s intentions. The hypothesis of a large-scale war takes on additional significance in light of Netanyahu’s statements on the 20th of this month that toppling the Iranian regime is the primary objective, and that the elimination of Hezbollah will occur either in parallel with the toppling of the Iranian regime or at a later stage … Ultimately, the significance of the Aman assessment lies in what it may reveal about the nature of a hypothetical war with Iran. One plausible interpretation is that Israeli intelligence is factoring in a war that goes beyond merely weakening Iranian capabilities to threatening the regime’s very survival. In this scenario, Hezbollah might view non-intervention as making it the next target—but under far more dire strategic circumstances. Regardless of whether such a war is likely to break out, this is a topic that warrants a separate discussion. Accordingly, an analysis of this assessment should address the Israeli assumptions that led to this conclusion.

Might Iran strike first? The Case for Pre-Emption (Shivan Mahendrarajah, The Cradle):

Iran is again at an inflection point. Attack or wait for the attack? In early 2026, Tehran watched while the enemy gathered. Despite bombastic statements … about pre-emptive strikes and the Supreme Defense Council’s policy declaration, Tehran did nothing. The enemy is gathering again… Another round of war seems inevitable. Should Iran strike first? … Iran has lost the “Tanker War” in the Persian Gulf. Despite higher insurance and shipping costs, and risk to life, crews take the Omani route under US air escorts. On 17 November, five VLCCs were loading oil off the UAE. They will make the run; some will succeed. Oil flows to markets have increased, marginally, but Iran’s oil exports have declined. Washington is willing to pay the $1 billion per month cost of maintaining the naval siege … US air strikes on civilian and military sites in southern Iran have resulted in proportionate, and sporadically disproportionate, responses by Iran. Strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait this past week were ferocious. Is Iran testing the US ahead of a larger operation? Or is Tehran just responding to criticisms that it is allowing the south to become a punching bag? [Iran’s] south has suffered heavily. Strikes on Hormozgan Province have devastated livelihoods and lives … Machiavelli’s “disorder” is growing in Iran: pre-war socioeconomic pressures have been exacerbated by the war … Pre-emptive wars address clear and imminent threats … That Iran faces a clear and present danger is indisputable … Deputy FM Gharibabadi said on 15 November 2026 that Iran “will not wait for the US to attack first” ... Iranian officials routinely issue pompous statements, and IRGC generals threaten “devastating” responses “without geographical limitations”. But history is our guide: from 1 April 2024 (Israeli attack on Iran’s Damascus Embassy) to today, Tehran has waited to be attacked … Do leaders in Tehran have the collective boldness to order a “devastating” pre-emptive war? ...The Israeli military is aware of Iran’s growing strengths and confidence. Tehran should expect, in light of threats from Washington about employing MOAB or nuclear bombs on Pickaxe Mountain and disclosure of the B94 nuclear bomb, that the enemy will strike nuclear facilities and/or missile bases with nuclear weapons. Is it to Iran’s advantage to pre-empt by erasing the vestiges of US bases in the Persian Gulf and Jordan? Would pre-emption prevent a nuclear catastrophe – or invite it? This is a determination to be made by Iran’s highest political and military commands. [The] advantages of pre-emptive strikes are several … The greatest risk of a devastating pre-emptive strike, [however], is that Trump or Netanyahu could resort to nuclear weapons.

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