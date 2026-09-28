Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Paul P.
Sep 28Edited

Mr. Crooke, after listening to your discussions with The Judge, reading your many articles and finally the speeches at the recent United Nations General Assembly, this lengthy well written essay may be of interest.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-209752217

Stay well; stay safe.

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Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
Sep 28

Sometimes intimidation, bullying and fire power just doesn't work. Pity.

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