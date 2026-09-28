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THANK YOU to all our readers and subscribers, especially our paid subscribers. This site is fully reader-supported and reader-funded, and we are very grateful for readers’ support.
No posts
Mr. Crooke, after listening to your discussions with The Judge, reading your many articles and finally the speeches at the recent United Nations General Assembly, this lengthy well written essay may be of interest.
https://substack.com/home/post/p-209752217
Stay well; stay safe.
Sometimes intimidation, bullying and fire power just doesn't work. Pity.