KEY POINTS:

It is announced to the noble, great, and heroic people of Iran: The enemy, in its unjust, illegal, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat.

Iran has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan. This plan includes non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting all sanctions, ending UN resolutions, compensation to Iran, and withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region.

We congratulate the Iranian people on this victory, while emphasizing that unity, resilience, and wise leadership remain essential until final outcomes are secured. Iran and the resistance have crushed the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, and strategic capabilities, leaving it in a state of collapse and desperation, with no option but submission. With unprecedented unity, Iran and the resistance launched one of the heaviest combined wars in history against the United States and the Zionist regime.

Iran has presented a 10-point plan to the U.S. via Pakistan, emphasising key points including:

Controlled passage of the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian coordination

Ending the war against all parts of the resistance axis

Withdrawal of U.S. forces from all bases and positions in the region

Establishing a safe passage protocol in the Strait of Hormuz guaranteeing Iranian control

Full compensation to Iran

Lifting all primary and secondary sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions

Releasing all frozen Iranian assets abroad

Adoption of all these points in a binding Security Council resolution.

Approval of this resolution will convert these agreements into binding international law and represent a major diplomatic victory for Iran.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has informed Iran that the U.S., despite its apparent threats, has accepted these principles as the basis of negotiations and submitted to the will of the Iranian nation.

It has been decided at the highest level that Iran will conduct two weeks of negotiations in Islamabad based solely on these principles. This does not mean the war is over; Iran will only accept the end of the war once these principles are confirmed in detail. These negotiations, beginning Friday, 21 Farvardin [10 or 11 April 2026], will proceed with complete distrust of the U.S., and Iran will allocate two weeks, extendable by mutual agreement. During this period, national unity must be maintained, and victory celebrations should continue strongly.

If the enemy’s surrender on the battlefield turns into a decisive political gain in negotiations, we will celebrate this historic victory together; otherwise, we will continue fighting shoulder-to-shoulder until all demands of the Iranian nation are achieved. Our hands are on the trigger, and at the slightest mistake from the enemy, we will respond with full force.

FULL STATEMENT:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

It is announced to the noble, great, and heroic people of Iran:

The enemy, in its unjust, illegal, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat. Through the blessings of the pure blood of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (peace be upon him), the leadership and guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may God protect him), and the bravery of the fighters, Iran has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan.

This plan includes non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting all sanctions, ending UN resolutions, compensation to Iran, and withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region.

We congratulate the Iranian people on this victory, while emphasizing that unity, resilience, and wise leadership remain essential until final outcomes are secured.

Over the past 40 days, Iran and the resistance axis have delivered unforgettable blows to the enemy.

Iran and the resistance have crushed the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, and strategic capabilities, leaving it in a state of collapse and desperation, with no option but submission.

At the beginning of the war, the enemy believed it would quickly dominate Iran and impose instability to force surrender.

They miscalculated Iran’s strength, assuming its missile and drone capabilities would fade and that it could not respond beyond its borders.

They even believed they could dismantle Iran, seize its resources, and plunge the country into chaos.

However, the fighters of Iran and the resistance, despite deep losses, chose to deliver a historic and decisive response, ensuring the enemy would abandon any future aggression.

With unprecedented unity, Iran and the resistance launched one of the heaviest combined wars in history against the United States and the Zionist regime.

They have nearly destroyed the U.S. military presence in the region, inflicted heavy casualties, and delivered devastating strikes across multiple fronts, including inside occupied territories.

Within just 10 days, the enemy realized it could not win this war, and began seeking contact with Iran through various channels to request a ceasefire.

Supreme National Security Council: We now give glad tidings to the great nation of Iran that nearly all war objectives have been achieved, and your brave sons have brought the enemy to historic helplessness and lasting defeat.

The noble people of Iran should know that, thanks to the efforts and historic presence of our sons on the battlefield, the enemy has been begging for over a month to stop Iran’s fierce fire and the resistance. However, the country’s officials, since the beginning, had decided that the war would continue until the enemy was thoroughly humbled and long-term threats to the country were eliminated.

Iran has repeatedly rejected deadlines presented by the U.S. president and continues to emphasize that no such deadlines from the enemy hold any significance.

Iran’s historic decision, supported by the unified will of the nation, is to continue this battle as long as necessary to consolidate the immense achievements and establish new security and political equations in the region based on Iran’s power and sovereignty.

In line with the guidance of Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may God protect him) and the Supreme National Security Council, and given Iran and the resistance’s upper hand and the enemy’s inability to enforce threats, negotiations will be held in Islamabad to finalize the details within 15 days.

Iran has presented a 10-point plan to the U.S. via Pakistan, emphasizing key points including:

• Controlled passage of the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian coordination

• Ending the war against all parts of the resistance axis

• Withdrawal of U.S. forces from all bases and positions in the region

• Establishing a safe passage protocol in the Strait of Hormuz guaranteeing Iranian control

• Full compensation to Iran

• Lifting all primary and secondary sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions

• Releasing all frozen Iranian assets abroad

• Adoption of all these points in a binding Security Council resolution.

Approval of this resolution will convert these agreements into binding international law and represent a major diplomatic victory for Iran.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has informed Iran that the U.S., despite its apparent threats, has accepted these principles as the basis of negotiations and submitted to the will of the Iranian nation.

It has been decided at the highest level that Iran will conduct two weeks of negotiations in Islamabad based solely on these principles. This does not mean the war is over; Iran will only accept the end of the war once these principles are confirmed in detail.

These negotiations, beginning Friday, 21 Farvardin, will proceed with complete distrust of the U.S., and Iran will allocate two weeks, extendable by mutual agreement. During this period, national unity must be maintained, and victory celebrations should continue strongly.

We give glad tidings to the great nation of Iran that nearly all war objectives have been achieved, and your brave sons have brought the enemy to historic helplessness and lasting defeat.

Current negotiations are national and a continuation of the battlefield; all people, elites, and political groups must trust and support this process under the supervision of the Leader and the highest levels of the system and avoid divisive statements.

If the enemy’s surrender on the battlefield turns into a decisive political gain in negotiations, we will celebrate this historic victory together; otherwise, we will continue fighting shoulder-to-shoulder until all demands of the Iranian nation are achieved.

Our hands are on the trigger, and at the slightest mistake from the enemy, we will respond with full force.

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