‘Netanyahu opens a new era of Israeli-Iranian 'nuclear war'’ /

Ronen Bergman: ‘CENTCOM Commander Kurila led senior Israeli military officials to believe US would join attack, including with bunker-busters’

“Pain, exhaustion, and uncertainty define Israeli society right now” — Does Israel have an exit strategy? /

Israel opened, and opened impressively, but the US will have to finish the job /

Ronen Bergman: In the shadow of ‘preparations’ for Israel’s attack, "the Defense Establishment does not believe a word Netanyahu says"/

‘Netanyahu returns to his bunker. Without American aid, without nuclear destruction, without an exit strategy, without an economy. With destruction and terror in Israel outside the bunker’ /

Israel announces plan to evacuate & destroy civilian neighbourhoods in Tehran, “just like Beirut” /

IDF announces Gaza now a "secondary arena"; “Defeat of Hamas no longer a bedrock of our existence”

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political and security commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

Netanyahu has opened a new era in the Middle East. An era of Israeli-Iranian 'nuclear war' (Eran Etzion, former Israeli Deputy National Security Adviser, 13 June):