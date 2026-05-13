Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
1h

"United Hebrew Emirates"...that's a good one. So, I have my extra roll of aluminum foil. Anything else you recommend? I'd love to have a look inside the Crooke storage pantry.

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
8h

Thank you Mr. Crooke for your fascinating insights.

Brian Beletic of The New Atlas explains the new U.S. “National Security Strategy” (old Wolfowitz Doctrine), his talk available on YouTube, and which I’m sure you’ll find most revealing. This is US foreign policy writ large no matter who sits at the top.

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