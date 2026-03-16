Strategic Shifts in Psychology, Markets and the Kinetic War on Iran
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 16 March 2026
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Thank-you for this interview that detailed the defense equipment along Iran's 2000km coastline, that would easily block invasion by US Marines en route from Japan.
It will be interesting to watch to see if China<>South Korea<>Taiwan diplomacy increases - or war - now that US military defense equipment and Marines are headed to West Asia
Mr. Crooke...Such an interesting chap, you are! Question: What can you tell us, if anything, about Esmail Qaani? However unlikely, is it possible that he promised the Israelis that he could deliver the country which was the source of their confidence in the repeated decapitation attempts?
Secondly, any information on the status of Mojtaba Khamenei? Has he been seen in public since the last decapitation strike?