Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Conflicts Forum’s Substack

2 Comments

User's avatar
Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
10h

Thank-you for this interview that detailed the defense equipment along Iran's 2000km coastline, that would easily block invasion by US Marines en route from Japan.

It will be interesting to watch to see if China<>South Korea<>Taiwan diplomacy increases - or war - now that US military defense equipment and Marines are headed to West Asia

Reply
Share
Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
8h

Mr. Crooke...Such an interesting chap, you are! Question: What can you tell us, if anything, about Esmail Qaani? However unlikely, is it possible that he promised the Israelis that he could deliver the country which was the source of their confidence in the repeated decapitation attempts?

Secondly, any information on the status of Mojtaba Khamenei? Has he been seen in public since the last decapitation strike?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conflicts Forum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture