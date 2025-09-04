The Region prepares for war: All sides are making strategic calculations as tensions rise across the region: “Washington is pushing relentlessly to dismantle what it calls Iran’s “network of influence” and redraw the balance of power in ways that guarantee the Israeli entity’s security while deepening US control over West Asia”, notes Al-Akhbar. Iran clearly will protect and defend its sovereignty -- and if this leads to war, so be it. As Al-Akhbar outlines: ‘Iran’s leadership faces stark choices … Continued restraint risks further erosion of capabilities, along with the gradual loss of regional deterrence as the siege tightens. On the other hand, direct military confrontation, though costly, may ultimately prove the lesser loss’.

Israel’s zealous pursuit of ‘Greater Israel’ -- A fractured, balkanised Syria; a south Lebanon buffer zone; a Gaza entity; 82% of West Bank annexed: Israel continues aggressively issuing dictats reflecting its expansionist interests in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. What Israel failed to achieve in war, it is pushing under cover of ceasefires with US and European ruling elite support. Israel’s clear objective is the balkanising of sovereign states, with the aim of establishing autonomous entities in its geo-strategic periphery. In parallel -- and with explicit US support -- Israel is aggressively pursuing the disarmament and effective demilitarisation of Hizbullah, large parts of southern Syria, Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the resistance in the West Bank. Its strategic objective is a disarmed fractured and neutered region -- with no military capabilities.

Resistance to this Israeli-US attempt to redraw the balance of power in West Asia is solid: Hamas and the Resistance in Gaza remain undefeated with Iran increasing its support for the Resistance. Iran itself is preparing for war; Hizbullah is defiant – “for now, the resistance is buying time – rebuilding its arsenal, fortifying its positions, and waiting”. Iraqi resistance groups and Yemen are likewise defiant. Turkish Nationalist Party Leader Bahçeli has warned that SDF forces in north-east Syria “operate under Israel’s influence”: "The US-Israel alliance is laying the foundation for a bloody civil war and division in Syria. This situation poses a severe security threat not only to Syria, but also to Turkey … The proposed 'Federal Union' for Syria is merely symbolic … [it is] a disguised step toward division and secession, signalling complete chaos". Even Gulf countries, Hussein Ibish notes “will certainly not contribute to any version of the [governance] arrangement Netanyahu appears to be envisaging” for Gaza. “They will never accept Netanyahu’s terms”, he cautions.