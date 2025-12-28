The Beginning of the End for Netanyahu? — 'Qatargate' & Allegations of “Treason” shake Israel
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic developments in Israel, 28 Dec 2025
Former PM Naftali Bennett: ‘Netanyahu’s office betrayed the State during a time of war and worked for Qatar for the sake of money; Netanyahu himself is covering it up. This is the most serious act of betrayal in Israeli history’ /
Ben Caspit: ‘Is Shin Bet Chief Zini capable of summoning Netanyahu for questioning? The logical answer is “no”’ /
Bogie Yalom, former Minister of Defence: ‘The most serious security corruption affair in Israel’s history raises suspicions of treason’ /
A “Culture of Rot”: Netanyahu’s Opponents Smell Blood. Will His Likud Base Follow? /
Netanyahu Fans Fears of War to Shift Focus From Qatargate /
Still no confirmation of the “crucial“ Netanyahu-Trump meeting tomorrow …. (as of Sunday 28 Dec morning) /
AXIOS quoting WH official: New Technocratic Palestinian government will oversee process of demilitarization in Gaza /
AXIOS quoting White House official: “Sometimes we feel IDF commanders on the ground are just trigger-happy”
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, predominantly published in Hebrew — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].
