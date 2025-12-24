The End of Pax Americana: Europe, Israel, and the Collapse of Western Strategy
Larry Johnson interviews Alastair Crooke, 23 Dec 2025
Why is the Ukraine war still going on? Larry Johnson and former UK diplomat Alastair Crooke dig into intelligence narratives, European panic, Israeli tensions, and the hidden financial forces driving global conflict.
TIMELINE:
00:00 Is the Media Being Used for PsyOps?
03:12 The CIA’s Russia Fantasy Is Dangerous
05:03 Europe Is Trapped in a Lie It Can’t Escape
13:12 The EU Was Broken Long Before Ukraine Crisis
16:00 The Illusion of Progress in Ukraine Talks
17:51 European “Wish List” vs Russian Reality
21:40 Europe Hijacked the Ukraine Peace Process
26:13 Intelligence Wars Inside Washington: Who’s Lying to the President?
28:24 The Financial Bomb Beneath the Ukraine War
32:40 BlackRock’s Quiet Role in the Ukraine Conflict
40:33 Why Russia Doesn’t Believe American Promises
42:29 The End of Pax Americana
45:33 This Is Not the Trump Israel Expected
51:07 Israel–Trump Rupture & the Iran Question
1:00:01 Venezuela, China & the Next Global Conflict
Super and informative interview - many thanks - simon