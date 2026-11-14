The US launch of talks in Abu Dhabi with Russian and Ukrainian representatives finally confronts the EU with the existential contradiction — one which it cannot postpone further. The EU construct was always a US concept with a purpose.

But if the US now has turned its back on its proxy, just as its proxy teeters at the brink of kinetic exchanges with Russia, what then is the EU strategy for Ukraine? It can offer none. Will it always simply commit wholly to Zelensky’s maximalist positions?

The EU has offered no solution of any sort, beyond insisting that Russia back-down, and agree a ceasefire along the Contact Line.

It is a watershed moment because the EU’s dysfunctionality cannot be plainer. Even their US ‘sugar daddy’ despairs and Russia has turned contemptuous, as FM Lavrov made clear just days ago:

“The negotiations are focused, at the suggestion of the US mediators, on discussing the parameters of the future security architecture for Ukraine, Russia and our entire region. Or, one might say, for European security. This is a fundamental point, because everything we are now hearing from Brussels and other EU capitals amounts to a demand for an immediate ceasefire … Von der Leyen has said that there will be no discussion of the parameters of a security architecture until there is a sustainable truce. It is the same old logic all over again. They feel it is absolutely necessary to “buy time” for their “clients”, the Kiev regime, and to use it to rebuild its military. We will not agree to this ... [She] has said that there must first be a truce, and then a security architecture. Meanwhile, another representative of the Brussels bureaucracy has said that the EU would not allow a settlement that takes account of the interests of the Russian Federation. That is essentially all there is to say on this subject”.

The ‘Atlanticist world together’ EU project was never the millenarian ideal of a shared western civilisation myth that enveloped it; it was all along rooted in Realpolitik.